Friends FM celebrates Mother's day with listeners, for listeners

MUMBAI: Given the fact that Friends FM is all about love, warmth, sharing and caring, all qualities which are epitomized in a mother, Mother’s Day holds a very special significance for them. Thus, this day holds a very special place for Friends FM and this time they have This Mother’s Day, Friends FM has planned a double celebration.

The celebration began on 12 May 2017 with the search for the best and the most memorable moments/experiences of their listeners with their mothers.

The radio station selected five best experience that will now get a special surprise on Mother’s Day. The station will be sending a lovely cake with Mother’s Day wish to the mothers of these five winners on Mother’s Day.

On the digital front, i.e on Facebook and Twitter, Friends FM is celebrating Mother’s Day in a more fun way. The radio station will run a contest on Social Media where one will have to guess the movie names with the help of famous dialogues of mothers from Hindi movies. The winners will get gift hampers from Friends FM.

So all in all, Mother’s Day is being celebrated in the way it is supposed to be - a little bit of fun, and lots of love and warmth - only on 91.9 Friends FM