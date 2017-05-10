RadioandMusic
Big FM reinforces its core leadership team
MUMBAI: Big FM is bolstering its core leadership team with new appointments to its senior level management. The developments include Ramgopal Iyer and Gaurav Shukla being elevated to the position of national head account planning and regional business director, Delhi. Other key appointments include Sunoj George Abraham and Harish Ravindranath, who have been welcomed in the positions of cluster head for Karnataka and Kerala and station head, Chennai.

Ramgopal Iyer has worked on plethora of projects pertaining to different domains and played a pivotal role in ensuring successful delivery of numerous campaigns. Commenting on occupying his new position, Ramgopal Iyer shared, “I feel elated and extremely motivated to take charge of my role as the National Head for the Account Planning division. I aim to continue building on the results I have delivered in my former responsibility as the Group Head of the division.”

With over 9 years of experience, Gaurav Shukla has established himself as an accomplished professional in the arena of sales and marketing. Throughout his proficient journey, he has distinguished himself by successfully leading teams, expertly handling negotiations and complex deals. Speaking on his advancement at Big FM, he says, “I will strive to enhance synergies for the leading network, with an endeavour to continually contribute towards achieving and exceeding the company objectives and goals.”

Sunoj George Abraham brings over 20 years of rich experience in business analytics, business development and strategic planning. He will be leading a team of city managers and will drive client acquisition targets as the Cluster Head for Karnataka & Kerala. On acquiring his new position, he says, “I am overwhelmed with the trust Big FM has put in me by giving me the opportunity to drive such a huge responsibility. I aim to live up to it by employing my skills and experience effectively.”

Harish Ravindranath has a rich expertise of over 17 years in different domains like zonal operations, channel sales, dealer network among others. He has proved his mettle as a successful professional with his fruitful stints at marquee organizations such as Philips India, Asian Paints and Adecco India Pvt. Ltd. On his new role, he says, “I look forward to strengthen the revenue stream and successfully drive marketing and sales campaigns that will prove to be beneficial to every aspect of the brand.”

Commenting on the developments within the core leadership team, Big FM CEO Mr. Tarun Katial, said, “I welcome Sunoj George Abraham and Harish Ravindranath to the Big FM family and congratulate Ramgopal Iyer and Gaurav Shukla for their new responsibilities within the company. We are glad to have these highly-skilled and experienced individuals onboard who will propel us towards reaching our goals and achieving new milestones.”

