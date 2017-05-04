RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet and greet between the Delhi Traffic police and the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

While Delhi Traffic policeman/women enjoyed the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils, Red FM’s renowned RJs Kisna and Ashish took it upon themselves to manage the Delhi traffic. This gesture gave Delhi traffic police an opportunity to witness the IPL game from the Premium Lounge of Ferozshah Kotla stadium and meet the players of Sunrisers Hyderabad, thus making it a memorable experience.

Speaking about the unique activity done by Red FM, COO, Nisha Narayanan said “All of us at Red FM admire the constant effort the traffic police put in to control traffic and ensure road safety of our patrons. Managing traffic, especially on game days in a city can be extremely tough despite traffic regulations. As principal sponsors of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the match in Delhi gave us the perfect opportunity to connect our fans with the players and I am glad to say we have a great bunch of Red FM fans in our very own Delhi Traffic police team. Red FM team came up with this brilliant idea to give the traffic cops a break so that they could watch the match and meet Sunrisers Hyderabad players while our RJs Kisna and Ashish went on the roads of Delhi to manage traffic. The Delhi traffic police joint commissioner also joined this campaign.”

On the day of any match, the roads around the stadium became congested. Managing the traffic on these days in Delhi is tedious and the way our Delhi Police does it deserves an appreciation. The activity, which ran for a week, saw many volunteers coming forward to manage traffic at important junctions and the activity culminated when Dilli ke kadak launde RJ Kisna and Ashish also performed the duty of stepping into the shoes of our traffic police officers. The ones who obeyed traffic rules were felicitated with garlands.

Check out how these RJs spend their time below: