92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in its truest of spirit. To make the event more special and memorable, the radio station added a unique element by honoring the most renowned name in the Marathi film industry, Nagraj Manjule with ‘Maharashtra Icon of the Year’ award. The renowned director was presented with the exclusive title for his valuable contribution to the Marathi Cinema.

Big FM lived up to its agenda of providing entertainment with a cause, by highlighting director Nagraj Manjule’s body of work, that has paved way for the Marathi Cinema to mark its presence on a global platform. Indian film journalist, critic, author and Padmashree recipient Bhawana Somaaya, presented the award to the director at BIG FM studio. The studio was decked up in the traditional Maharashtrian theme to commemorate the occasion. He was welcomed with much grandeur amidst Maharashtrian dhols and tutari that added to the vibe of the day. The award ceremony was followed by an interesting tete-a-tete by RJ Dilipp with the filmmaker on his award winning movie Sairat, the Marathi culture, his previous and upcoming projects.

The soft toned director was overwhelmed with the immense respect that was showered on him at the felicitation ceremony and expressed his thoughts by saying, “Being honored with this title really means a lot. The way I have been welcomed with traditional Maharashtrian dhols and tutari gives a sense of grandeur. I would like to thank BIG FM for honoring me with this special title. I would also like to extend my regards and wishes for Maharashtra Day to everyone.”