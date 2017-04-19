RadioandMusic
| 20 Apr 2017
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards
MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exchange for media's 7th edition of Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards 2017.

The award ceremony was held at ITC Grant Central Hotel, Mumbai. Club FM won gold for its campaign of Women’s Day under best radio media innovation category and its early cancer detection entry won bronze under best first time promotion category. The award was received by George Sebastin, Sr General Manager Marketing, Mathrubhumi and Priyaraj G, Program Head – Club FM- Kochi.

The award entries were judged under two phase with eminent jury members, the online pre-jury council members were Akash Gupta, Vice president Marketing, Mobikwik, Lalit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, OMD India, Saraswathi Anand, Head of Brand , Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Shreyas Mehrotra, DGM- Brand Marketing, Tata Teleservices Ltd etc.

In the second phase the first shortlisted entries were presented to main jury members chaired by Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH. The other jury members included Bobby Pawar, Managing Director, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Worldwide- South Asia, Bindu Sethi, Chief Strategy Officer India, JWT, Manav Dhanda, group CEO, SABGROUP, Molly Kapoor, Head Marketing, Birla Mutual Fund, Krishna Menon, Chief Marketing officer, Sakal Media Group etc.

Speaking on this occasion Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd director- electronic & media M V Shreyamskumar said, “This is a remarkable achievement for our company and the credit goes to all our listeners and radio team who have been creative and innovative in their approach and went in sync with the listeners. We hope to get more acclaimed recognitions in the years to come.”

The Golden Mikes Awards acknowledge the contribution of advertising agencies, media agencies, clients, radio stations, production houses and others to the growth of medium in the country.

