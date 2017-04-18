Big FM continues to be the official radio partner of Kings XI Punjab

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM, proudly extends its support to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)team as the official radio partner once again. This fruitful association from the past, has now paved way for yet another unparalleled experience for the listeners with a perfect blend of cricket and entertainment. 92.7 Big FM this year will bring live match updates, exciting trivia, lucky draws, on-air and digital contests throughout the 45-day extravaganza.

The radio station will invite participation from listeners for on-air and digital contests. There will also be on-ground activities across malls, colleges and corporate bodies. The listeners participating in the activities will have a chance to win match passes, merchandise and a ‘Meet and Greet’ opportunity with the KXIP players. The RJ will also pick out one of the lucky winner in a draw, who will win an autographed bat of KXIP players.

92.7 Big FM will further extend the opportunity for the listeners to win goodies and match passes through multiple digital contests. In various other contests, listeners will be invited to correctly predict man of the match, highest score, maximum wickets online or record the loudest cheer for the team. The winners of these contests will be gratified with match passes and merchandise. Invites for viewing LIVE match telecast on big screens at restaurants will also be a part of the paraphernalia for on-air and digital contest winners.

On the association, Big FM’s spokesperson said, “92.7 Big FM has once again joined in the Big cricket celebration by partnering with KXIP. We look forward to provide our listeners with an entertaining cricket experience through engaging contests and trivia. Our efforts will be directed towards building a successful association with the team as seen for the last _ years. It is an absolute pleasure to extend our support to KXIP and we wish them all the very best for this year’s T20 Cricket season.”

The new association will witness a robust multi-media promotional plan across key markets, which includes a 360-degree marketing campaign. The radio network aims to engage with viewers and trade partners locally and nationally through multiple platforms.