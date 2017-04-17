FM Tadka launches two new stations; re-launches all stations

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka is one of the most preferred radio in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Raipur. Tadka has announced two new stations launch in Ajmer with frequency 106.4 and Bikaner with the same frequency 95.0. In addition, it also re-launched new engaging programs, upbeat song selection and much more to explore the listeners w​ith the same energy in its existing station​.

These new launches are in line with the vision of Patrika group to boost the presence of FM Tadka in the country and make it one of the most preferred radio stations. Besides new launches, FM Tadka will be soon heard in multiple cities of the country including Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Muzaffarpur, Bilaspur, Jalgaon, Solapur, Jammu and Srinagar.

The New Range of Programs

All stations of Tadka will be airing a newly crafted morning show '​Jhakaas Morning​'​ which is all about positive thoughts and outlook, full of energy, giving the city a reason to wake up. Keeping the interests of female listeners, a new ​m​id morning show​ ​'​Mantastic show​'​ is planned​, ​which will talk all about men’s interest ​and their secrets, something women are keenly interested in. In the same league​,​ a new afternoon show is being rolled-out specially for youth, named ​'​ Games Bond​', ​which is based on the thought ‘Dopahar Mein Jagtey Raho’, power packed gaming hours, new games and prizes​ ​every hour. It will also be airing lighter content ​and observations that will make lazy afternoons more energetic and engaging. The new evening show ​'​ Free Parking​'​ is planned as a ​w​acky- witty content show with recharging music, that will provide reason to light up. The other exciting content upload will be : ​.​Tadka Re-loaded​'​, one hour that rounds up there will be the most interesting links, capsules, ppfs, etc of the day. A late evening show ​'​ Uncensored​'​ ​an ​intelligent show to voice the topics on which it is taboo to talk RJ reveals a story to bring listeners to topics like virginity issues, sexual harassment, dealing with break ups, etc​.​