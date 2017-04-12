HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017. The station has had an extremely exciting and power packed year in both Delhi and Mumbai. It has brought many firsts to the category at large and there have been many noteworthy milestones.

Radio Nasha was the first phase three station to go live and is India’s first ‘Cool Retro’ station that relives the nostalgia of 70s, 80s and 90s. It is the first station that brought superstars of the stature of Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Amit Kumar, Salim Khan, Sameer Anjaan and Kunal Kohli as mainstay RJs. 52 weeks have had 52 celebrities as Radio Nasha Super Stars. Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and Jeetendra amongst other superstars from the era of 70s, 80s and 90s hosted week long shows on the station as Radio Nasha Super Stars.Radio Nasha is the only station to play eight hours of celebrity programming every day.

The station has also run the biggest promotions, giving out more than Rs. 50 lakhs worth of gratifications to its listeners.More than 30 Lac responses have been received on the different promotions such as I Love Radio Nasha, New Year in Paris, Women’s Day Celebrations and Diwali Celebrations among many others. Radio Nasha with Nasha Premier Nights brought back classics such as Don, Andaaz Apna Apna, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Silsilato the silver screen.

Radio Nasha also organized the biggest ever ‘Cool Retro’ concert in Delhi with ‘The Last Empress’, Asha Bhosle. More than 7000 people attended the concert.

It didn’t take long for Radio Nasha to make its mark and was ranked number 3 within 18 weeks of its launch and number 2 within 36 weeks of its launch.

On the first anniversary of Radio Nasha, CEO, Mr. Harshad Jain – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd., said, “The first anniversary of Radio Nasha is an extremely important and momentous occasion for us. Radio Nasha has become the first destination station of the country. We are proud to have had a number of firsts in the radio industry to our credit. Celebrity programming is key to our content strategy and we will continue to bring the most loved stars of 70s, 80s, 90s as Radio Nasha RJs with their endless stories on the station for our listeners. In the years to come our key endeavour will be to continue to deliver value to both our key stakeholders, listeners and advertisers.”