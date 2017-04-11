RadioandMusic
RNM
| 11 Apr 2017
radio
News
Radio Mirchi to cap inventory of existing radio stations to 15 minutes
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Mahesh Shetty | Radio Abby with Radio Mirchi | Kam Nahin | Khaas Hoga | GoaFest 2017 |

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi continued its association with GoaFest to present the third edition of the 'Radio Abby with Radio Mirchi' at GoaFest 2017 in Bambolim, Goa. During the event, Mirchi announced its strategies to cap inventory on all its stations at 15 minutes per hour, which is a considerable reduction from the earlier 22 minutes of advertising per hour that would play.

Also Read: Industry leaders to put a 'cap' on radio advertisement

The most general complaint radio listeners have against the medium is long ad breaks. This program of dropping advertising on its stations has been taken keeping in mind the listeners complaints. Capping advertising will signify improving the listener experience as fewer ads equal more music. Mirchi had already capped inventory on its newly launched stations at 10 minutes but this year, it will roll it out to the older stations in its network as well.

For the advertiser, this is great news as fewer ads per hour will mean the spots that play will not get lost in the clutter, which usually makes listeners tune out or switch stations. A new AV was unveiled by Mirchi during the event highlighting this aspect of the initiative, with the message ‘Kam Nahin, Khaas Hoga’.

Speaking on the occasion Radio Mirchi COO Mahesh Shetty said, “The Radio Abbys are a natural fit for the ‘Mirchi’ brand as this is a platform that recognises quality work done in radio advertising. This year we are undertaking this initiative of decreasing inventory across our Mirchi stations. This will improve the listener experience and is better for the advertiser as well. Less clutter means their message will reach the consumer who has not tuned out!”

related stories
private fm stations  |  11 Apr 2017

MY FM's 'key to successful' 10 years in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: DB Corp Group's MY FM that leads the retail market completed 10 years recently. To celebrate this occasion MY FM CEO Harrish Bhatia organised a four-day program 'Jalsavaad'.

private fm stations  |  11 Apr 2017

Radio City's Rag Rag Mein Daude City campaign reigns at the Goa Fest 2017

MUMBAI: Radio City’s creative agency Scarecrow Communications swept the Goa Fest 2017 with five awards in the Radio and Radio Craft category for Radio City.

private fm stations  |  08 Apr 2017

Red FM increases ad price by 15 to 20 per cent

MUMBAI: After MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per cent last week, Red FM now announces increase in advertising tariffs by 15 to 20 per cent.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group