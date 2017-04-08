RadioandMusic
| 10 Apr 2017
Red FM increases ad price by 15 to 20 per cent
MUMBAI: After MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per cent last week, Red FM now announces increase in advertising tariffs by 15 to 20 per cent.

In the Media and Entertainment industry, positive steps like fresh advertising tariffs which are indicators for improving in urban areas have been positively notified. Overall, Red FM CEO Nisha Narayanan feels that radio has been a double-digit growth segment within Media and Entertainment industry. It is not the only conducive factor that Red FM is banking upon. There are more organic and imminent markers; like new station launches, frequent inventory surges and increasing audience loyalties.

“The ultimate goal to make radio a feasible and flexible medium of advertising has not fallen out of focus,” pointed out Narayanan.

While, as far as the content and revenue leadership strategy for Financial Year 2017-18 is concerned, Narayanan has set her eyes on two specific goals. Firstly, becoming a well-differentiated, formidable competitor to existing players in the market and secondly, strengthening its presence in newer cities with decisive speed.

The operator has also reviewed its strategy and aims at becoming a tough competition to the existing players and strengthening its presence in new cities like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Surat and Patna and plans to be transmitted in full strength to 56 cities by August 2017.

