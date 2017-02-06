RadioandMusic
Radio City launches new station in Kolhapur
Private FM Stations | Kolhapur | Maharashtra | Radio City | Pune | Ahmednagar | Solapur | Sangli | Nanded | Jalgaon | Akola | Nagpur | Nashik | Hrithik Roshan | Sai Tamhankar | Kal Bhi Aaj bhi | Abraham Thomas | Patiala | Patna | Bikaner | Madurai | Kanpur | Ajmer | Kota |

MUMBAI: Radio City 95 FM seems to begin the energetic year with a planning to keep launching new stations. After two launches in January at Jamshedpur and Nashik, Radio City now launched a new station in the historic city of India, Kolhapur. The station was launched on 3 February and with this Radio City becomes the leading radio network with respect to the footprint in Maharashtra by adding 11 stations to its list.

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Marathi diva Sai Tamhankar launched the new station.

Radio City has been number one in terms of average listenership share in Mumbai and now fortifies its presence in Maharashtra with a network across Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Sangli, Nanded, Jalgaon, Akola, Nagpur, Nashik, and Kolhapur.

The new station will offer its listeners innovative, entertaining and creative content in context to the city. There will be melodious romantic music to wistful retro music, new age peppy songs to heart rendering ghazals, city happenings to humour. Radio City’s most loved retro show ‘Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi’ will now be in Marathi and the playlist will comprise of the Bollywood songs from the golden era customized exclusively for the Kolhapur listeners.

Commenting on the launch, Music Broadcast Limited CEO Abraham Thomas said, “With the launch of Radio City 95 FM in Kolhapur, we are proud to become the leading radio network with respect to the footprint in Maharashtra covering 11 cities. Kolhapur being one of the fastest growing cities in Maharashtra, we are all geared up to redefine radio entertainment post carving our footprint in metropolitan and tier 2 cities. We are certain that we will see an overwhelming response from Kolhapur like our other stations in Maharashtra.”

“I would like to congratulate Radio City for a fantabulous launch in Kolhapur. It was indeed an incredible experience to meet my fans in Kolhapur and be a part of the grand launch procession of Radio City 95 FM. Rag Rag Mein Kolhapur City FM... FM Bole Toh Radio City,” said Sai Tamhankar at the launch.

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations, including 11 newly acquired stations in Phase III auctions. Radio City in its third phase of expansion has recently launched Kanpur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Patiala, Nashik, Jamshedpur, and Kolhapur and will be launching Patna, Bikaner, and Madurai soon. Radio City also operates a web radio on Planetradiocity.com which has 40 stations as of date.

