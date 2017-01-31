Zee Middle East launches Big FM in UAE

Mumbai: Zee Middle East today announced the launched of its first radio station 106.2 Big FM in the UAE. This adds to the business portfolio of ATL for this region and makes it the only broadcaster in the South Asian space to have both Television and FM stations. The station’s interesting line-up of content includes original content produced in-house, content acquired from Big FM in India and cricket rights of key series for ball-by-ball commentary.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Goenka, CEO - International Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), said “We are proud of the addition of 106.2 Big FM into the ZEE and ATL family. We are sure that like all our ZEE brands, 106.2 Big FM will also entertain listeners in the UAE. The product has been developed with a lot of attention to detail and I am sure it will be of immense interest to the advertising community.”

Amit Goenka further added: “Investing strategically in media and related business has always been at the edge of ZEE’s larger perspective for business growth. With the synergy of television and radio, we aim to increase our footprint and market share in the entertainment industry.’’

The frequency now officially known as 106.2 Big FM launches in the UAE today. With Bing FM in ZEE’s bag, the entertainment conglomerate scores as the strongest player in UAE’s South Asian entertainment field. From being pioneers with the launch of Zee TV in 1992 in the region, to introducing the first Bollywood TV channel for the Arab audience with Zee Aflam in 2008, ZEE’s advance into radio is a step higher on the entertainment ladder. With the launch of Big FM, ZEE claims its first international foray into the world of radio entertainment.

On this occasion, ZEE Network (MENA and APAC) CEO Mukund Cairae said, “The launch of Big FM is another prized feather in our cap. A gem in our entertainment business portfolio that further cements our numero uno position among South Asians in the Middle East. With the combined strength of television and radio under our wings, we aim to soar higher and show better commitment to the region. Also with this synergy, we now provide vast audio-visual platforms to our advertising clients, hence creating new business opportunities.”

ZEE Network (MENA) COO Manoj A Mathew, who along with Gagan Mudgal the content and creative head curated the product said “We are confident that with radio on board, ZEE can leverage people and content across television and radio mediums. With a treasure trove of great music content, along with one of Bollywood’s biggest music labels, Zee Music Company, launching the BIG brand in UAE with high-quality, disruptive content will surely stand out. All shows will be double headers - hosted by the resident Music Jockeys (MJs), as our presenters will be called, and co-hosted by popular Indian singers.”

The station currently has Benny Dayal along with MJ Lavanya hosting the morning drive time show, the afternoon show is hosted by MJ Ujjwal, followed by the evening show being hosted by Palak Muchhal and MJ Arpit. Another ace feature is the introduction of a signature show of Big FM India – ‘Suhana Safar by Annu Kapoor.’ The late-night show is hosted by MJ Gagan Mudgal and there is a weekend special hosted by Harshdeep Kaur. With this amazing line-up, the station is bound to have listeners tuned in throughout the day.