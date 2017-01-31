FM station launch in Shirdi by Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: After Tirupati temple, Shirdi temple will also have its personalised radio station. This will be India’s second and Maharashtra’s first personalised radio station.

Shirdi devotees, residents and neighbouring villagers will be able to hear Sai Baba’s aarti, bhajans and other musical events held at the temple daily on their cellphones through FM. Sainagar Shridi, a special FM station will be launched by Prasar Bharti which will cover an area of around 25 km from the temple.

The radio service will be officially launched by Suresh Chandra Panda CEO of Prasar Bharti on 1 February at 9.30 am at a place near Saibaba Samadhi temple. All India Radio director general F Shahariyar and upper director general M S Thomas will also be present at the launch of the FM Station.

The FM station will run at a frequency 103.7 MHz. The radio transmission timings and duration will be from 5 am to10am, 11.15 am to 5 pm and 6 pm to 11 pm. The programs will broadcast in Marathi, Hindi, and English.

"Shirdi is getting ready to host the centenary celebration of Saibaba's death anniversary this year. The FM radio will play an important role not only in engaging the devotees but also to inform and educate them about the activities," said Suresh Hawre , temple trust chairman to a leading portal.

Shirdi FM station program officers will report at the Ahmednagar station of All India Radio. The service will cater to over 4 lakh people in Shirdi, Rahta, Kopargaon and small villages in this area.