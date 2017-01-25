'Sounds of the Soil' come alive with Radio City Freedom Awards Season 4

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited today proudly announces the fourth season of the biggest award that recognizes independent music and artists – Radio City freedom Awards – Season 4. Radio City Freedom Awards, Season 4 will become bigger and better than ever before whilst unravelling ‘Sounds of the Soil’ theme straddling across gigs six cities covering various parts of the country culminating with a grand award night. The first Radio City Freedom Concert, kick starts on 25 January 2017, at The Humming Tree, Bengaluru and features popular Indie bands - Aathma, Kurangan and Saby Singh.

In its fourth year, Radio City Freedom Awards takes a leap from an annual award function to a movement captures and recognizes local music, art and talent. The theme this year – Sounds of the Soil is an ode to local sounds, heroes, stories and music.

Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) CEO Abraham Thomas says, “As we move towards developing unique properties beyond our regular radio broadcast, we are proud to present the fourth edition of ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’ – which is a platform to recognize and reward independent music across genres and languages. Indie Music is the New Wave in Music that is increasing in popularity and has carved a niche for itself in the mainstream as well, with dedicated channels and events attended by thousands of people. Based on on-ground, on-line and on-air content, RCFA 4.0 is not ONE event but a season long ‘MOVEMENT’. This musical sojourn will cut across the musical heartbeats of the country.”

Jagran Digital COO Rachna Kanwar says, “Each year, we bring something new and interesting to RCFA. And this year, our goal was to celebrate local talent spread across all of India. So, to celebrate the fourth year of RCFA, we are taking it beyond the awards and covering the lesser known but equally talented parts of our country with the Radio City Freedom concerts. Through this extension, we will be able to provide a much-needed platform to local talent spread across our vast nation.”

Radio City Freedom Awards Season 4 is all set to acknowledge contribution across various categories that include Best Hip Hop / Rap Artist, Best Folk Fusion Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Rock Artist, Best Metal Artist, Best Electronica Artist. Non-Music Categories: Best Video, Best Album Art. New Categories: Best Young Indie Artist/Band, Best Indie Collaboration of the Year, Indie Genius – Person of the Year.

This year as well, Radio City Freedom awards – Season 4 starts with musicians sending across their entries starting from 4 February 2017 that will be shortlisted by the eminent jury comprising of industry veterans and experts from the Indie music community. The shortlisted entries will later be open for public voting finally culminating into a grand awards night. The RCFA Grand Finale will be headlined by a unique fusion act, featuring poets, spoken word artists and the grand awards.