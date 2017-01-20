92.7 Big Fm changes its name to 'Khushiyon ka BIG Bazaar FM' for a day

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, India’s largest and No. 1 radio network joined hands with country’s biggest retailer Big Bazaar for the second time to celebrate Republic Day. The radio station in line with the theme of BIG Bazaar’s largest shopping bonanza ‘Sabse Saste 6 din’ changed its name for a day across its 19 stations and is called ‘Khushiyon ka BIG Bazaar FM’ on 20 January. The activity aims to spread happiness by providing irresistible shopping deals by BIG Bazaar and playing the most loved songs of listeners on 92.7 BIG FM from 21 January to 26 January as these are ‘Sabse Saste 6 din’.

Listeners can tune in to 92.7 BIG FM to know about the fabulous deals that BIG Bazaar is offering in order to let them shop with a freedom not worrying about high expenses. In order to provide a real-time shopping fiesta experience while being at home, RJs will visit BIG Bazaar store to check out all the sale offers. The radio station has changed its entire tonality in sync with the stationality change and will play content on the lines of ‘Khushiyon ka BIG Bazaar FM’. From playing the most loved songs of the listeners to providing hourly updates and information on the best low price deals, 92.7 BIG FM will engage listeners with content that will resonate well with its stationality change. Thus, with an aim to spread happiness around the holiday period and celebrate Republic Day, the radio station will extend BIG Bazaar’s happiness shopping extravaganza on-air for an entire day.

Big Bazaar’s ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ offer customers the best of deals with mega discounts and a lot of add-ons. With a handful of new offers under its belt this year, the ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’ claims to offer ‘Ab Aur Bhi Sasta’! This year Big Bazaar has also introduced some ‘for-the-first-times’ in terms of offers in order to spell greater value to its customers.

On the association, a spokesperson from 92.7 BIG FM said, “Associating with the largest retailer BIG Bazaar for the second time is a matter of pride and fortifies our aim of providing an enjoyable listening experience. We had received a huge positive response when we associated with BIG Bazaar for the first time and changed our stationality to ‘BIG Maha Bachat FM’. We succeeded in creating hype around the theme while making our audience excited about the deal day. This time again we aim to create extensive buzz around the Republic Day shopping bonanza for which we are changing our stationality to ‘Khushiyon ka BIG Bazaar FM’. Additionally, our RJs are going on-ground to visit stores and experience the best low price deals themselves and share the details with listeners thus promoting shopping.”

“Every year we take away something new from our experiences with our customers. We try to incorporate our learnings to our offerings so that we can give our customers the best possible value, especially during these occasions. This being our twelfth year of the ‘Sabse Saste 6 Din’, we at Big Bazaar wanted to enhance the shopping experience that promises greater convenience to our customers. We have introduced a Quick Checkout option that allows customers to beat the crowds and queues during peak periods like this one. We are hopeful that our customers will have a wholesome shopping experience this year and with our association with BIG FM, this will be taken a notch higher” said Mr. Sadashiv Nayak, CEO Big Bazaar.