Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik
| 09 Jan 2017

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast Ltd’s Radio City today (18 January) launched in Nashik. The team at Radio City Nashik went live on Facebook to reach their listeners and make them a part of the launch.

Jamshedpur station will run on frequency 91.1 FM and Nashik on 95 FM.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in his versatile style introduced the networks key properties to the city of Jamshedpur and Nashik. Carrying forward the mantle of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ the radio network will focus on content that appeal to all the listeners of Nashik and Jamshedpur.

The new stations will follow Radio City's lineage of providing music, romantic melodious and the happenings in the city to humour.

Hrithik Roshan who launched the stations stated, “I would like to congratulate Radio City on the spectacular launch. I am certain that listeners will groove to the melodies on air as much as I do. I am confident that the launch of Radio City will win many hearts. ‘Rag Rag Mein Jamshedpur City… FM Bole Toh Radio City’.”

Under its Phase III expansion Radio City has launched stations in Kanpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur and Patiala.

Radio City is now looking forward to launching stations in Patna, Kolhapur and Madurai.

