RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Jan 2017
radio
News
Radio campaign launched by Canara HSBC to encourage life insurance
Events
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Canara HSBC | Life Insurance | Radio campaign | Big FM | Radio Mirchi | Anuj Mathur | Sapnon Ki Hotline |

NEW DELHI: 'Sapnon Ki Tasveerein' has been launched as an inspirational radio campaign by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance that aims about turning dreams into reality.

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Limited was launched in June 2008 and is jointly owned by two of India's largest public sector banks – Canara Bank (holding 51%) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (23%) – and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (26%), the Asian insurance arm of one of the world's largest banking and financial services groups – HSBC.

The melodious jingle emphasizes on comveying the message that every dream needs a direction and to realise it and someone has to motivate or give a direction. The company has started a conversation of an expert to assist you to realise this dream. The radio campaign is an initiative which helps people to understand that Insurance is the best medium to guarantee an individual’s future and unforeseen needs.

The radio jingle is live on 92.7 Big FM and 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi. On 92.7 Big FM from Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance CEO Anuj Mathur connects with callers and suggests how insurance is changing the lives of people, if financial planning is done timely and systematically.

The ongoing 5-week show is dedicated purely for 'Sapnon Ki Hotline' where callers from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh can connect with the expert in the slot of 6.00 to 8.00 pm.

related stories
private fm stations  |  16 Jan 2017

Govt puts off digital payments in digital mode for FM Radio to 1 April 2017

NEW DELHI: All payments by private FM Radio operators can be made in according to the current practice of paying through demand draft etc, until 31 March 2017.

private fm stations  |  14 Jan 2017

Election Commission sets up bodies to screen Govt ads on radio

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has set up committees for the screening and clearances to government advertisements in various forms in the five poll-bound states and radio is one of them.

international radio  |  13 Jan 2017

BBC Somali radio and text via new app

MUMBAI: BBC Somali news headlines and radio programmes are now available globally via the free BBC Somali App. Launched by BBC World Service and the in-language mobile distribution platform AudioNow, the app can be accessed on mobile phones, tablets or other connected devices.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group