Radio campaign launched by Canara HSBC to encourage life insurance

NEW DELHI: 'Sapnon Ki Tasveerein' has been launched as an inspirational radio campaign by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance that aims about turning dreams into reality.

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Limited was launched in June 2008 and is jointly owned by two of India's largest public sector banks – Canara Bank (holding 51%) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (23%) – and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (26%), the Asian insurance arm of one of the world's largest banking and financial services groups – HSBC.

The melodious jingle emphasizes on comveying the message that every dream needs a direction and to realise it and someone has to motivate or give a direction. The company has started a conversation of an expert to assist you to realise this dream. The radio campaign is an initiative which helps people to understand that Insurance is the best medium to guarantee an individual’s future and unforeseen needs.

The radio jingle is live on 92.7 Big FM and 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi. On 92.7 Big FM from Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance CEO Anuj Mathur connects with callers and suggests how insurance is changing the lives of people, if financial planning is done timely and systematically.

The ongoing 5-week show is dedicated purely for 'Sapnon Ki Hotline' where callers from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh can connect with the expert in the slot of 6.00 to 8.00 pm.