| 10 Jan 2017
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

Private FM Stations | Maruti Suzuki | Radio Mirchi | Traffic Heroes Of India | Mirchi Traffic School Batchu Venugopal | Sarvmeet Oberoi |

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbai have come together for the second edition of ‘Maruti Traffic Heroes of India’ for Mirchi Traffic School, to address the issues of road traffic awareness that plagues the country.

As part of the activity in the city of Mumbai, a convoy of branded cars will be flagged off daily visit 10 traffic signals and cover important market places, residential colonies, schools and colleges on the way. At every traffic signal, the Radio Mirchi personnel will gratify the city’s traffic police personnel for helping the city improve their traffic sense. They will also give out prizes to those citizens who are adhering to traffic rules. The people will also be asked to take pledge to follow road safety by signing a pledge card.

Present at the meet were Sarvmeet Oberoi, Cluster Head, Radio Mirchi and Batchu Venugopal, Commercial Branch Head, Maruti Suzuki India and Anil, DCP.

Speaking at the event, Maruti Suzuki commercial branch head Batchu Venugopal said, “We’d received a tremendous response for the campaign last year, and this year we hope to get more people to pledge to follow road safety and traffic rules. Our only aim is to curb wilful violation of traffic rules and make driving in the city a safe and pleasant experience for everyone.”

Speaking about the initiative, Radio Mirchi cluster head Sarvmeet Oberoi said, “I think it is high time we as people took active participation in being good citizens of this country. One empowered person can educate hundred others, and we hope to educate people on the importance of adhering to road traffic rules.”

The week-long initiative starting today till 15 January will carry out activities across different cities like Gurugram, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ranchi. The campaign will also look to recognize commuters who will be adhering to the traffic rules and wearing the protective gear; as well as acknowledge the traffic police personnel’s at the signals. Apart from this, the activity will also encourage people to take pledge to follow traffic rules across various corporates, mall and marketplaces.

City commuters can support this initiative by giving a miss call number to – 8000100129 and also be a part of the initiative by posting pictures of their fellow commuters’ #pledgeforroadsafety who will be seen following the traffic rules. Lucky winner will be awarded by Radio Mirchi.

