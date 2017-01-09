RadioandMusic
Thane Traffic Police in association with Red FM organises the 'Road Safety Week'
09 Jan 2017

MUMBAI: The 28th Road Safety Campaign 2017 as part of the Road Safety Mission in association with Red FM was launched on Friday, 6 January 2017.

Day 1 (6 January 2017) saw the reveal of the mascot as well as speeches by renowned dignitaries like DCP Sandeep Palve (Traffic, Thane City), actor Milind Gunaji, actor Shekhar Suman, Param Bir Singh (Commissioner of Police, Thane City), Sanjeev Jaiswal (TMC Commsissioner), Ashutosh Dumbare (Jt. CP, Thane City), RJ Rishi Kapoor and actor Preeti Jhangiani.

A Women’s Bike Rally was conducted on Day 2 (7 January 2017) which was flagged off by RJ Nassar and actor Amrita Rao.

Day 3 (8 January 2017) saw men riding their bikes for the Men’s Bike Rally which was flagged off by RJ JMAN and actor Shriya Saran – Picture attached.

Furthermore, RJ Nassar and RJ JMAN were pronounced Traffic Marshalls for the respective events.

 

