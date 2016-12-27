RadioandMusic
All payments for FM Radio channels to go digital from New Year
Events
NEW DELHI: All payments relating to FM Radio will be made online via bharatkosh.gov.in from I January 2017, the Government said today.

In a note on its website, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said this had been done under the Digital India programme of the government.

This will apply to Non-refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF), licence fee, late payment fee, Non-refundable One Time Migration fee,

The Ministry said no draft or cheques will be accepted from New Year’s Day and the only payments will be via credit or debit orders, net banking or other modes of electronic payment.

Details and a guide on how this will work is given on the website at: https://bharatkosh.gov.in/Static/Template/UserguideBharatkosh.pdf.

