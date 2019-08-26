RadioandMusic
27 Aug 2019
Radiodays Asia Conference 2019: Meet the future of 'radio' and 'audio'
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: Radiodays Asia is a new conference for Asia from the team who produces Radiodays Europe, the world´s largest and leading conference for radio and audio development. Now in its 11th year, it will be held in Lisbon, Portugal 2020.

Radiodays Asia will focus on the future of radio and audio businesses, adding something new for broadcasters in Asia. Radiodays Asia will deliver a joint platform for all broadcasters and audio producer to discuss and learn about future challenges for radio and audio, with the focus on Asia’s vibrant, diverse and progressive radio markets at the inaugural Radiodays Asia 2019! It will be full of new ideas and progressive business trends.

With 60+ Speakers, 40+ Sessions, covering all topics relevant to the radio and audio business, Radiodays Asia is the first-of-its-kind event, where radio and audio professionals, from Asia-Pacific and Europe, are joining hands to meet the future and develop radio and audio for the benefit of listeners and radio businesses. 300 radio professionals from across Asia and the world, 60 speakers and dozens of commercial partners will meet for two inspiring days in the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur to learn about the future of this media. Session topics include - Strategies for radio, increasing Advertising revenue, Combating fake news, Podcasting, Attracting young audiences, Content creation, Music listening trends, Radio in the car, Brand extension, Host and talent development, New ideas for radio and much, much more. 

Some of the sessions and speakers are as follows - • India: Beyond fake news Rupa Jha (Head of Indian Language Services, BBC, India) • Innovation for public engagement and trust Haida Baba Zain (Manager, Traxx FM, RTM, Malaysia), Archana Kapoor (Radio Mewat and Radio Festival India, India), Mark Cummins (Content Manager, SBS Audio and Languages, Australia), Kristian Porter (Public Media Alliance, UK) • Hunny – on stage, on air, on-line Hunny Madu (Rapper, Musician, Radio DJ, FlyFM Malaysia), Kartini Arifin (Journalist, Radio PD, Malaysia) • West meets East across the radio world Mike Kasem (VJ, Radio Host, Actor, Gold 905FM, Mediacorp, Singapore), Vernetta Lopez (Host, Gold905FM, Singapore) • From Bollywood to Podcasting: My Indian Life and Worklife India Medhavi Arora (Producer, BBC World Service, India), Amelia Butterly (Senior producer, BBC World Service, UK) • Stars on stage: Behind the scenes of breakfast show successes Ean Nasrun (Radio Host, Hitz Morning Crew, Malaysia), Maddy Barber (Radio Host, KISS 92, Singapore), Kemal Bunder (Radio Host, GEN FM, Indonesia).

Speakers at the event include the best and the brightest from Asia and the rest of the world including Host Partners, Launch Partners, Commercial Partners and Supporting Partners.

You can view the full programme online at the Radiodays Asia website www.radiodaysasia.com.  

 Radiodays Asia is being held in collaboration with partners in the Asia-Pacific.

Host Partners: AIBD, Commercial Radio Malaysia (CRM), Radiodays Europe (RDE).

Launch Partners: Triton Digital, RCS and Wedel Software.

In addition, there will be a large number of commercial partners sponsoring and/or exhibiting at the event. Radiodays Asia is also supported by influential companies and organisations from the region like Commercial Radio Australia, Public Media Alliance, Private Radio Association of Indonesia, Radio Festival India, Podnews, MyCEB Malaysia and many more. This makes Radiodays Asia a true meeting point for the radio and audio industry, public and private, in the Asia-Pacific.

