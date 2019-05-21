Digital Radio Mondiale to launch new module at debut MBT Hungary Conference

MUMBAI: The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium (DRM) will participate for the first time in the Meeting of regional Broadcasting organizations and Transmitting equipment manufacturers (MBT) hosted by Antenna Hungária Zrt. This is the most important annual event of the industry in Central and South Eastern Europe and will take place in Budapest, 22-24 May 2019.



At the MBT conference, the Consortium representatives will have a chance to update participants with the latest DRM developments across the world and also show DRM in action and new receiver solutions.



On 23 May, a new DRM module (W102) with integrated hard coded baseband decoder will be launched at MBT by Starwaves. The module will be suitable for applications such as consumer radios or aftermarket automotive solutions. The module contains a high-quality tuner frontend and audio DAC as well as a digital input for external audio sources e.g. from an external MCU to provide Bluetooth or USB audio. It measures only 40x40mm and covers all bands from LW, MW, SW to the FM Band (64-108 MHz) in DRM and analogue radio. All data services such as Journaline or MOT Slide Shows can be extracted from the data stream for further processing in the target device. The module can be ordered and will be available in the third quarter of 2019.