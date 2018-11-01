International leg of IRF 2018 set to kick off in Malta

MUMBAI: The international Radio Festival 2018 commenced in Malta on 29 October 2018 with local shows on air.

The international leg of the iconic festival founded by Darryl von Daniken is in its ninth edition in Malta’s capital city Valletta, a UNSECO World Heritage Site. The main event and the radio studio for the radio jockeys’ or RJs’ is at Piazza D-Armani Fort St Elmo. IRF 2018 has the support of Malta Tourism Authority and Air Malta. The official opening reception will be held there.

Among the Indian RJs, who will be performing at IRF 2018 is Red FM’s Devaki, who was picked as the best RJ to represent India at IRF by radioandmusic.com, from a number of entries that were received from across the country.

Darryl von Daniken says, “Malta enjoys an incredible history dating back 5,000 years and where music and radio has also played a historical part on this sparkling gem of an island amidst the Mediterranean boasting the world’s first record store from 1885 and in the recent time be on the first countries embrace Europe’s new broadcasting standard DAB+ as well as many other 21st century technologies.”