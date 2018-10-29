International Radio Festival's first ever app goes live

MUMBAI: The most awaited International Radio Festival 2018 flags off today. The seven day (29 October – 4 November 2018) exceptional radio galore will be attended by radio jockeys and radio people from all over the world. And to get the latest happenings from the show, the organisers have introduced the first ever international radio festival app for both iOS and Android users.

IRF app will be the best mate of those, who couldn’t make it to the festival, as the app will give them access to tune into on-air shows as well as the IRF Conference. IRF app has been developed by AIM.

Download IRF app here

The radio galore has some noteworthy events in store, including the Audio Conference, which will be held on 1 November 2018 at the historic Mediterranean Conference Centre in the beautiful city of Malta, which is Europe’s Cultural Capital for 2018.

Meanwhile, RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki will be representing India at the ninth edition of International Radio Festival in Malta.