RadioandMusic
RNM
| 30 Oct 2018
radio
News
International Radio Festival's first ever app goes live
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
International Radio | International Radio Festival | Red FM | RJ Devaki | Malta | IRF 2018 | iOS | Android |

MUMBAI: The most awaited International Radio Festival 2018 flags off today. The seven day (29 October – 4 November 2018) exceptional radio galore will be attended by radio jockeys and radio people from all over the world. And to get the latest happenings from the show, the organisers have introduced the first ever international radio festival app for both iOS and Android users.

IRF app will be the best mate of those, who couldn’t make it to the festival, as the app will give them access to tune into on-air shows as well as the IRF Conference. IRF app has been developed by AIM.

Download IRF app here

The radio galore has some noteworthy events in store, including the Audio Conference, which will be held on 1 November 2018 at the historic Mediterranean Conference Centre in the beautiful city of Malta, which is Europe’s Cultural Capital for 2018.

Meanwhile, RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki will be representing India at the ninth edition of International Radio Festival in Malta.

related stories
private fm stations  |  29 Oct 2018

Fever operating profit up as HT Media reports loss for second quarter

MUMBAI: HT Media Limited (HT Media) reported lower consolidated total income of Rs 566.24 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2018 (Q2 2019, quarter under review) as compared to Rs 596.95 crore in the corresponding year ago quarter (y-o-y) and Rs 569.28 crore in the immediate trailing quart

international radio  |  27 Oct 2018

The evolution of Car Radios

Mumbai: Music during commuting is a life-saver, especially if the listener resides in a metro city like Mumbai. Despite the heavy invasion of digital mediums, Radio has retained its position among music and news lovers.

private fm stations  |  26 Oct 2018

Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growth across segments. The radio network’s advertising revenue improved by 8.4% YOY to Rs 377 million in Q2 of current period as against Rs 348 million in Q2 of last fiscal.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group