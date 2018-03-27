Danny Howard joins Annie Mac to co-host new Radio 1 concept, The Rave Lounge

MUMBAI: Danny Howard and Annie Mac have announced the launch of an exciting new concept for BBC Radio 1, The Rave Lounge. For one night only, the exclusive show will be broadcasted live from 8 pm till 1 am on air and online, and will be available on iPlayer shortly after.

Co-hosted by the dance music advocates Danny Howard and Annie Mac, the pair have created The Rave Lounge as a platform for the freshest talent in electronic music, allowing them to perform live to a wide audience. The station continues to find innovate ways of bringing new sounds to their global listeners, championing the most exciting artists. The Rave Lounge is reminiscent of the well-publicised daytime slot for pop artists to perform acoustic covers of classic songs.

An array of DJs will join them for a chat and perform a set broadcast live on the radio. Gorgon City, Miss Kittin, Artwork, Mella Dee, Mark Knight, Franky Rizardo, Danny Byrd, S.P.Y, Riton, Kah-Lo and Mr Eazi are all confirmed to play, whilst fellow Radio 1 dance hosts Monki, B.Traits and Rene La Vice will also be joining, both to DJ and co host in a first for the station. Danny himself will be DJing back to back with Defected favourite Franky Rizardo, whilst Annie will also take her turn playing with Monki.

It’s the latest step in a series of impressive career moves for Danny; he recently moved his show from Saturday evening to late Friday night to better reflect the kind of underground music he plays at world-leading clubs like Hi, Pacha and Amnesia Ibiza, The Warehouse Project and XOYO. Danny’s ever-increasing involvement with BBC Radio 1’s Friday nights is evidence of him further developing into one of the UK’s most prominent voices in dance music.