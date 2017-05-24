New York Festivals International Radio Program awards announces 2017 finalists

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards announced the 2017 finalists. World-wide since 1982, New York Festivals® Radio Program Awards honors the World’s Best Radio Programs, receiving entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from around the globe.

NYF’s Grand Jury selected 336 finalists from entries submitted from 32 countries worldwide including such far-reaching countries from Afghanistan to Namibia. Entries were judged by the 2017 Grand Jury on production values, organization, presentation of information, creativity and use of the medium. All entries achieving finalist status proceed to the medal round.

RTÉ Ireland dominated this year’s competition with an impressive 47 entries moving on to the medal round. Canadian Broadcasting Corporation saw a robust 30 entries move forward and TBI Media was a strong force with 15 entries achieving finalist status. Radio New Zealand saw 10 entries move forward and Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, India saw nine. To view all the 2017 Radio awards finalist please visit: HERE.

2017’s Radio Program Awards competition marked a year of exceptional storytelling submitted from the around the globe and showcased the depth and breadth of radio today by expanding the theater of the mind,” said Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director of New York Festivals Radio Program awards.

Documentaries led the way, showcasing stories with a distinctive voice and a riveting point of view. Finalists include: ‘Kicking The Bucket’ RTÉ Ireland /Documentary on One; ‘Mrs. Findlay’s Broadwood Square Piano’ RTÉ lyric FM; ‘The Boy Who Gave His Heart Away’ TBI Media UK; ‘George Carlin - A Life in Comedy’ SiriusXM USA; ‘The Untold Story of the SBS Broadcaster who died on 9/11’ SBS Australia; ‘Blue Canvas : The Artist Miles Davis’ Freewheel Productions /BBC UK; ‘David Bowie: Verbatim’ Zinc Media UK; ‘Nonsense Melancholia’ Radio France; ‘Conspiracy Against Nisman: The Case That Never Dies’ Radio Mitre S.A. Argentina; ‘Madly Musical’ Radio Television Hong Kong; ‘Wilde Stories’ Athena Media Ireland; ‘Street Violence: City of Lost Hearts’ Radio Rivadavia Argentina: ‘Where The Walls Have Ears - Listening in to Anna Akhmatova’ Robin Ravlich/ABC Radio National Australia; ‘Cultural Mindshift: Full Spectrum Sustainability and Resilience’ Bioneers USA; and ‘Inside the National Recording Registry’ Ben Manilla Productions USA.

Drama Specials showcased compelling stories from around the globe. Finalists include: ‘I, Robot’ BBC Radio 4 UK; ‘Merry-go-round [In times like these]’ Radio Romania; ‘Robin of Sherwood - The Knights of The Apocalypse’ Spiteful Puppet Entertainment UK; ‘The Neverending Story’ Swedish Radio / Youth Radio Drama Sweden; ‘Flight Risk by Kevin Brew with Ellie Kisyombe’ Drama on One RTÉ Ireland; and ‘Black and Blue’ Corporation For Independent Media /BBC USA.

Entries into Best Talk/ Interview Special category moved forward: ‘100 Women - The Interviews’ BBC World Service UK; ‘Sitrep Iraq Enquiry Special’ BFBS Radio UK; ‘The Kalb Report’ The George Washington University USA; ‘I’m Unfaithful’ Danish Broadcasting Corporation Denmark; and ‘Ideas’ Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

From classical to jazz and in between, captivating Music Specials advanced: ‘American Jazz: Tribute to Genius’ University of Maryland University College (UMUC) and George Washington University; ‘Celebrating the 175th Anniversary Season’ New York Philharmonic USA; ‘Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert’ JAZZ.FM91 Canada; ‘Celebrating 30 Years: U2 - The Joshua Tree’ Andy Wells Media Australia and ‘Bill Nighy's Record Collection: Restored’ TBI Media UK.

Audio Books are one of the fasting growing segments in publishing and spoken word entertainment entries thrived this year. Finalists include: 'Baker's End: Gobbleknoll Hall’ Bafflegab Productions UK; ‘Opera In the Dark’; La Boheme, a World Premiere of Barrier-free Opera for Visually Impaired People KNN Republic of South Korea; ‘Ha Ja Ba Ra La’ Radio Mirchi India; ‘Alligator Pie’ Soulpepper Canada; ‘So, Anyway...’ Penguin Random House UK; ‘Eating Smoke’ Radio Television Hong Kong; and ‘Painting in the Dark: Esref Armagan, Blind Artist’ SueMedia Productions USA. To View all of the 2017 Finalists please visit: HERE.

New York Festivals, in collaboration with the United Nations Department of Public Information, established the United Nations Awards in 1990 to honor programs highlighting global concerns of interest to the UN. This coveted award honors radio broadcasting that best exemplifies the ideas and goals of the United Nations.

Join us on Monday 19 June 2017 as we honor the World’s Best Radio Programs at the 2017 awards ceremony at Manhattan Penthouse in New York City.