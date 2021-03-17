Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the key platform through which alternative talent and genres struggling to find space and acceptance within the mainstream music culture were discovered.

Now, boxout.fm wants to find its own definitive voice for the community that it serves through radio show hosts, who will embody the ethos of boxout.fm, and cater to an audience who isn’t served by private FM stations in India.

To coincide with its fourth anniversary, the Delhi-based online radio station – which has also relocated its studio to the industrial complex of Okhla – has announced RJ Hunt 2021, through which three winners will be selected and given the opportunity to be the voices of independent radio in India.

The RJ hunt is funded by a global initiative, ‘Music Takes Us Further’ – a collaboration between Tommy Jeans and the global travel community Trippin – which is centred around amplifying and empowering grassroots talent and provocateurs who disrupt the status quo for positive change. Under the initiative, music entrepreneurs and entities like boxout.fm are allocated a budget that provides tangible support to action their plans.

To know more about ‘Music Takes Us Further’, head here.

Boxout.fm’s RJ Hunt 2021

Open to Delhi residents and all genders between the ages of 21-35, the focus of the hunt is to uncover potential presenters, who not only have a great ear for music, but bring to the table an added interest in sports or technology, or someone who is a culture connoisseur

or even a rapper who is interested in showcasing fresh music and new names.

Each winner will be given a three-month stipend and a chance to develop their skills as an RJ and a tastemaker under guidance at boxout.fm.

“Ever since the inception of the station we’ve always wanted to create a platform that is inclusive with the focus on enabling our community of hosts and presenters to have a voice that is global,” says boxout.fm co-founder and curator DJ MoCity.

“As we enter our fourth year, we’ve decided to make the RJ hunt our prime focus and include as many voices as we can in our program. We are looking for comedians, rappers, cultural curators, music journalists and tech-driven enthusiasts that would love to share their love for music with the world,” he adds.

Interested applicants will have to register for the RJ Hunt here, and then upload an Instagram Reel, tagging the radio station. In the 15-30 seconds reel, applicants have to introduce themselves – in either Hinglish, English or even Hindi – and talk about an artist or piece of music that excited them. boxout.fm plays all genres of music, apart from Bollywood and would like applicants to keep that in mind. Each participant is allowed one submission.

The last date of submissions is 11.59 pm on March 31, and live auditions will be held on April 6-7 in Delhi.