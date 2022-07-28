Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organised at India International Centre, Delhi. This is a first of its kind initiative that brings together all three tiers of – public, private and community radio, along with podcasters to celebrate sound. The 5th edition of the festival provided a unique opportunity for participants to have stimulating conversations, exchange innovative ideas and participate in a host of exciting activities. The event encouraged civic participation and strengthened ownership of Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) with some of the leading Radio Jockeys across the country.

The festival began with an outstanding performance by Kashmir's first beatboxer, Sufiyan Rouf and was followed by the inaugural session. The inaugural session was moderated by Archana Kapoor, Founder, The Radio Festival. The session saw the participation of esteemed dignitaries like, Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati, Neerja Shekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt of India, Hezekiel Dlamini, Advisor Communications and Informations, UNESCO, Siddhartha Shreshtha, Chief, SBC, UNICEF, Kiri Atri, External Relations Officer, UNHCR in the panelist.

The discussion in the first session focused about the future of Radio in cities and whether they can be the drivers for community sensitisation towards climate change. The following session was about engaging communities for Nutrition and how community radios can take the lead in improving the NHFS-5 figures on nutrition.

On the occasion Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati said, “I am pleased to be a part of The Radio Festival – a true celebration of radio. Like many others, radio has been an inseparable part of many of my fond memories. Though threatened by other emerging means of communication, radio has bounced back as one of the popular choices amongst audience. Radio has the capability to reach people where television cannot! I congratulate today’s youth who is coming up with innovative ways of hosting radio programs and establishing radio as the medium of future.

“Proud to celebrate the 5th edition of The Radio Festival with participation of public, private and community radio. Radio has been a true symbol of democracy – reaching every corner of the country as a simple and accessible medium to build a healthier and better society.” said Archana Kapoor, Founder, The Radio Festival.

Siddhartha Shreshtha, Chief, SBC, UNICEF, said “We believe in the power of community radio for social change as it has been one of the most effective mediums to reach the remotest parts of India. Promoting the local identity by engaging communities directly has been a key element of narrowcasting. Radio can deliver credible information about SDGs to masses in a simple manner.”

The topic “Aawaz Mein Hai Jaan ya Shakl Hai Pehchaan” was also discussed as part of the next session. The basis agenda of the session was why RJs are looking to move to multi-media platforms.

The topic for the last session of the evening was “Reservation of Airwaves: Primetime for Women”. There was an open debate between 3 male and 3 female RJs on the parameters of reserving primetime by women, for women.

The festival ended with a soulful performance by Sufi Singer Dhruv Sangari aka Bilal Chishty of Coke Studio fame.