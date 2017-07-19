RadioandMusic
RNM
| 20 Jul 2017
radio
News
AIR not to stop subscription to UNI, PTI: Rathore
Events
Event Management | 14 Jul 2017

Event Capital celebrates four years of successfully curating various genres of IPs

MUMBAI: Founded in 2013, Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company), is an original format creator and owner in the live event IP space. Event Capital has identified opportunities and built a bridge by creating tremendously successful properties like Bollywood Music Project, India Kids Fashion W...

Most Viewed
Tags:
AIR | All India Radio | United News of India | Press Trust of India | Hindustan Samachar |

NEW DELHI: The Government today denied that All India Radio was stopping the subscription to United News of India (UNI) and Press Trust of India (PTI) to get news service from Hindustan Samachar.

Answering a question in Parliament, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that AIR was having a free trial service of Hindustan Samachar.

(Questions have been raised in the media since Hindustan Samachar which had been very active in the sixties and seventies is supported by the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh.)

He said review of performance of News Agencies is done from time to time to assess their value and relevance taking into accounts the unique position of AIR in the country.

The services of news agencies are used to supplement the news requirement of AIR.

No separate news readers are required to be recruited for this, Rathore said.

related stories
private fm stations  |  19 Jul 2017

Gaydio, India's first LGBTQ radio show on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Time has changed, so has the radio. Known to be in the forefront of path breaking shows, Ishq FM, this time spins a new wave with a show that celebrates all-inclusive love - Gaydio, India’s first LGBTQ show.

air  |  19 Jul 2017

Mann Ki Baat earned revenue of around Rs 48 million in 2016-17

NEW DELHI: All India Radio earned Rs 5,19,00,000 in 2016-17 as against Rs. 4,78,22,480 in 2015-16 from the monthly broadcasts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Parliament was told today.

community radio  |  19 Jul 2017

Mumbai University's laid back attitude keeps Must Radio off-air for months

MUMBAI: Mumbai University’s community radio, Must Radio, has been off-air for the last four months.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group