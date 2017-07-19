AIR not to stop subscription to UNI, PTI: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government today denied that All India Radio was stopping the subscription to United News of India (UNI) and Press Trust of India (PTI) to get news service from Hindustan Samachar.

Answering a question in Parliament, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that AIR was having a free trial service of Hindustan Samachar.

(Questions have been raised in the media since Hindustan Samachar which had been very active in the sixties and seventies is supported by the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh.)

He said review of performance of News Agencies is done from time to time to assess their value and relevance taking into accounts the unique position of AIR in the country.

The services of news agencies are used to supplement the news requirement of AIR.

No separate news readers are required to be recruited for this, Rathore said.