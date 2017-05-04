RadioandMusic
RNM
| 05 May 2017
radio
News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
AIR | AIR | EBU | Intercontinental Bird Songs | live broadcast | Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra | International Dawn Chorus Day |

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 other European countries is to be broadcast live on All India Radio to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day on 7 May 2017.

This follows collaboration between All India Radio through its External Services Division with Ireland's RTÉ Radio, the European Broadcasting Union, and Bird Life International.

Experts from Norway, Iceland, Netherlands, Finland, Lithuania, Spain, Malta, Poland, Austria and BBC Radio 4 besides India will bring the strains of the local dawn chorus from right across Europe.

This special programme can be heard from 4:30 am to 7 am and 9.30 am to 10.30 am on 7 May 2017 on the Rajdhani channel (666kHz) and FM Rainbow channels of All India Radio.

AIR DG F Sheheryar said, “This intercontinental Ornitho Serenade where birds of Europe and India shall sing together will be world’s most impressive and renowned natural concert and symphony”. He added that this is first ever attempted by All India Radio to team up with other international broadcasters in such a large scale; the programme will go a long way in inculcating love for nature and sensitizing people especially the younger generation towards conservation of our ecosystem particularly different species of birds.

International Dawn Chorus Day is marked worldwide on the first Sunday of May every year to appreciate the primordial symphony of nature. The Dawn Chorus is the collective sound of birds singing at the start of a new day. Usually, the males sing for two reasons: to hold territory and attract a mate. As the sun rises in East, it moves like a great wave across the face of Earth. As it does, the birds wake up and burst into song.

In this programme, one will get to listen to bird song from twenty different locations, spanning six time zones across thirteen countries, as the broadcast would traverse every latitude and longitude from India to Iceland, following the wave of light as it reveals this ornithological opera!

With All India Radio joining for the first time, dawn chorus broadcast is bursting beyond the borders of Europe.

AIR External Services Division Director Amlan Jyoti Mazumdar said this programme points to the increasing cooperation between All India Radio and other international broadcasters in recent years.

He added that while presenter Derek Mooney of RTE Radio Ireland and his team of ornithologists shall present the programme from Saint Anne's Park in Dublin, the Indian part of the programme will be coordinated by Sh. Dominic Thomas, one of the most decorated Producers of All India Radio along with ace broadcaster Sunit Tandon and Ornithologists Surya Prakash from JNU and Ambassador Sudhir Vyas.

related stories
private fm stations  |  04 May 2017

RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet and greet between the Delhi Traffic police and the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

private fm stations  |  04 May 2017

Big FM bags seven metals at the ACEF and Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Building on its incredible run of winning accolades at prestigious platforms such as Golden Mikes and ABBY Awards, Big FM, sweeps 7 awards at the 6th edition of Asia Pacific Customer Engagement Forum and Awards 17.

community radio  |  03 May 2017

Shivaji University is all set for a community radio station

MUMBAI: Realising the positive role that community radio stations(CRS) play in reaching out to local communities, the Shivaji University in Kolhapur is all set to start its own CRS.

There are around 203 operational community radio stations in India.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group