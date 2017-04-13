RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Apr 2017
radio
News
Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
AIR | Prasar Bharati | Doordarshan | All India Radio | DTH platform | Free Dish | DD | DD Kashir | Arun Prabha |

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasar Bharati including All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu told Parliament that Prasar Bharati including Doordarshan is adopting a fair and transparent system for the tendering process.

He said that Prasar Bharati had informed the Ministry that it was following the rules and procedures based on the Government guidelines including General Financial Rules (GFR) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines.

DD had recently floated tenders for DD Kashir, and Arun Prabha, apart from Indian Conditional Access system for its DTH platform Free Dish.

related stories
community radio  |  13 Apr 2017

No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios through All India Radio’s FM radio channels.

air  |  13 Apr 2017

AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – a look in retrospect and prospect” is being aired this afternoon at 2.30 pm (12.00 pm Moscow time) by the External Services Division of All India Radio.

private fm stations  |  12 Apr 2017

HT Media's Radio Nasha turns One

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha completed one year on air in the month of April 2017. The station has had an extremely exciting and power packed year in both Delhi and Mumbai. It has brought many firsts to the category at large and there have been many noteworthy milestones.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group