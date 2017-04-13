Govt denies any cartelization of tendering in Prasar Bharati

NEW DELHI: The Government has denied any cases of cartelisation in the tendering process of Prasar Bharati including All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu told Parliament that Prasar Bharati including Doordarshan is adopting a fair and transparent system for the tendering process.

He said that Prasar Bharati had informed the Ministry that it was following the rules and procedures based on the Government guidelines including General Financial Rules (GFR) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines.

DD had recently floated tenders for DD Kashir, and Arun Prabha, apart from Indian Conditional Access system for its DTH platform Free Dish.