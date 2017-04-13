AIR and Russia's Radio Sputnik to mark 70 years of diplomatic relationship

NEW DELHI: A live Radio Bridge programme on “70 years of India-Russia Diplomatic Relationship – a look in retrospect and prospect” is being aired this afternoon at 2.30 pm (12.00 pm Moscow time) by the External Services Division of All India Radio.

The programme is being broadcast in collaboration with Radio Sputnik, Moscow. The broadcast will also be available on FM Rainbow network on AIR and shall be live streamed on airworldservice.org.

The India-Russia diplomatic treaty was signed on 13 April 1947.

All India Radio has made elaborate arrangements to broadcast several other programmes both on its domestic and external services to mark the anniversary. A series of programmes highlighting the various facets of the relationship between the two countries will be touched upon in these specially devised programmes.

The experts on Indo-Russian affairs participating in the programme through the live satellite phone connection between New Delhi and Moscow are:

In Delhi studios

(i) Ambassador Asoke Kumar Mukherji, former Indian Diplomat.

(ii) Prof. Arun Kumar Mohanty from Department of Russian studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

In Radio Sputnik, Moscow studios

(i) Ambassador Vyacheslav Trubnikov, former Ambassador of the Russian Federation to India (2004—2009)

(ii) Dr. Volodin Andrey, Chief Researcher at Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

The show will be hosted by Grahem James Murray and Nick Blake.