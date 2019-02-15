RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Feb 2019
radio
News
The government has to weigh the pros and cons of any decision, says Anju Nigam, Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Broadcasting on why private news isn't allowed in its own form
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Rahul Namjoshi | Nisha Narayanan | Anju Nigam | Asheesh Chatterjee | radio | community radio | Ministry of Information & Broadcasting | private FM | The Radio Festival |

MUMBAI: At the recently held Radio Festival, Joint Secretary Government of India Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Anju Nigam spoke spoke about the importance of radio and why it still remains one of the most easily accessible, cheap medium and a key role in connecting various communities in the country through community radio. She also gave a diplomatic answer on news (political) news not being allowed to broadcast in an unadulterated format on private FMs.

On being asked during the panel that the government has already allowed news on FM radio, but why is it not allowing private news in its own form, she exclaimed, “That’s a debatable question. I would not like to comment on that. The government has to weigh the pros and cons of any decision that is taken. So, this decision has a lots of pros and lots of cons. So, one has to have a balance.”

On being further questioned at the panel, if one can accuse the government of deliberating sabotaging radio by not allowing a lively current affair discussion on topics of the day, she continued, “Discussions  and talks shows are allowed, its only the news thar isn’t allowed.

No political content is also allowed on Private FMs. On this she added, “This is as per the broadcast policy, which the AIR itself has to follow, which is the broadcasting of the government programming code.”

She also stressed on the rise in the number of Private FM stations in the country. She was a part of the panel that had RED FM COO Nisha Narayanna, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi, BIG FM CFO Asheesh Chatterjee on board.

“Whether it is Private FM or All India Radio (AIR) public broadcaster, it is highly in demand. As far as Private FM content is concerned, the government started in 2001 with a small contingent of 21 FM stations in 2001. And now the number of stations is more than 300. So, this has been the rate of expansion and has become so popular because there is demand to have more channels in more number of cities. The FM has expanded to 102 cities from a small beginning of 12 cities.”

So, be it youngsters, or even the oldies and middle aged people are hooked on to radio because it’s a very popular, cheap medium. It doesn’t require a high technology, which other media has because internet is not available to the common masses. So, even those labourers, who are fed up and involved with their work, are able to listen to the music. The housewives also while cooking put up the transistor to get some entertainment through music,” she added.

Further speaking on radio as a medium, she said, “Radio is a powerful medium, which is portable, dynamic and will never lose its importance. Even though the content varies from genre to genre, now the cities provide various opportunities and with FM, local talents can be exploited.”

Anju Nigam also shed light on community radio and its importance. She said, “There is another stream of radio i.e. community, which really thrives on local talent. Many times, it gives voice to the voiceless, the local talent, local culture and the local dialect, which is so popular in the community radios that some of the community radios became so popular that they became global shows.”

Lastly, being asked if we will be seeing changes, she concluded, “It’s too early to comment about that. 18 years, we have already given permission to broadcast All India Radio news that has come out recently. So, let’s see, which way it goes in future.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  15 Feb 2019

RED FM mellows down today to show solidarity to the victims of Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: The recent suicide bomb attack on CRPF convoy that killed around 40 CRPF personnels in Pulwama district of Jammu and kashmir has shook the entire nation. While world nations, Indian singers and celebs are supporting India in this testing time, RED FM radio network is no way behind.

private fm stations  |  15 Feb 2019

We've been asking for non-interactive music streaming license, which has exorbitant rights to play music on digital platform: Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: In a couple of panel discussions we have always seen how Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan has highlighted all the essentials/issues, the current radio industry is facing and what needs to be added to its growth.

private fm stations  |  15 Feb 2019

World Cancer Day Special: MY FM launches 'Zindagi Wins' Campaign

MUMBAI: On World Cancer Day, MY FM launched ‘Zindagi Wins’ campaign, where the cancer survivors &their families were invited to the show and talks on their journey to win over the disease was initiated by the RJs.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group