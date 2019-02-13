World Radio Day: There's no such problem around us, that has no solution, all we need to do is, sit and talk: RJ Vishesh

MUMBAI: Big FM Chandigarh’s famous RJ Vishesh has widely driven listener’s hearts with his popular shows. Well on the occasion of World Radio Day we at Radioandmusic.com did not leave a chance to speak to RJ Vishesh on the same.

We asked him what according to him needs to be changed in the Radio Industry to which he said, “Despite radio being a passive medium, plays an active role in our lives! There’s no such problem around us, that has no solution! All we need to do is, sit and talk. However, the conversation needs to be one on one. Without the interference f some third party. It really helps.”

While RJ Vishesh has his new show called ‘Musical Evenings with RJ Vishesh’ where one gets to enjoy unplugged band performances on air from 8pm-10pm.

Lastly, he has a message for all his listeners, “For all those who aspire to work in radio, Radio has a huge variety of careers. We get to hear the radio jockeys, but there are more people working behind him (producers, music producers, music managers, copywriters etc) so there’s a lot to be explored.”