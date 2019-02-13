RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Feb 2019
radio
News
World Radio Day: There's no such problem around us, that has no solution, all we need to do is, sit and talk: RJ Vishesh
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Big FM | Chandigarh | radio | RJ Vishesh Chhabra | musical evenings | World Radio Day |

MUMBAI: Big FM Chandigarh’s famous RJ Vishesh has widely driven listener’s hearts with his popular shows. Well on the occasion of World Radio Day we at Radioandmusic.com did not leave a chance to speak to RJ Vishesh on the same.

We asked him what according to him needs to be changed in the Radio Industry to which he said, “Despite radio being a passive medium, plays an active role in our lives! There’s no such problem around us, that has no solution! All we need to do is, sit and talk. However, the conversation needs to be one on one. Without the interference f some third party. It really helps.”

While RJ Vishesh has his new show called ‘Musical Evenings with RJ Vishesh’ where one gets to enjoy unplugged band performances on air from 8pm-10pm.

Lastly, he has a message for all his listeners, “For all those who aspire to work in radio, Radio has a huge variety of careers. We get to hear the radio jockeys, but there are more people working behind him (producers, music producers, music managers, copywriters etc) so there’s a lot to be explored.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  13 Feb 2019

The Biggest Stage for Independent Music is back with a bang - The 6th Edition of 'Radio City Freedom Awards powered by Skoda'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is all set to look out for the finest independent music talent with the launch of the 6th edition of ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’ (RCFA 6.0), powered by Skoda with 6 gigs across seven cities and one grand finale.

private fm stations  |  12 Feb 2019

I will talk about my journey, how I became a popular RJ at The Radio Festival: RJ Kartik, MY FM

MUMBAI: On World Radio Day, which falls on 13 February i.e. tomorrow, The Radio Festival will put forth a fabulous radio get-together.  Organized by Radio Mewat founder Archana Kapoor, it is the second year of the fest, which has more in store.

private fm stations  |  11 Feb 2019

92.7 BIG FM comes with a new tagline 'Yochaneyaake Change Ok', launches new show 'Full Time Pass' with famed RJ Pradeepaa

MUMBAI: It is known that one of India’s largest radio networks, BIG FM recently underwent a complete revamp and intends to be a thought inspirer and an agent for positive change.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group