World Radio Day Special: RJ's on what needs to be changed in the Indian Radio Industry

MUMBAI: Times are changing, each day new technology is erupting, amidst huge vast changes which we see in our day-to-day life there is still one medium which has stayed true to its roots and it’s ‘radio’. Well, it’s World Radio Day today and the world celebrates it with discussing major topics, which are essential to jet them out.

On the same, we at Radioandmusic spoke to a few RJ’s to know their thoughts on what really needs to be changed in the Indian Radio Radio Industry and a message to all their listeners.

Do check below what they have said.

RJ Khurafati Nitin

I feel there it’s been way too long a wait for Radio to be able to broadcast news.

Radio was is and will always be my passion. The thing I enjoy most about Radio is that I get to connect with so many people on a daily basis. The charm of being able to give my listeners a podium to air their thoughts and play their favorite music is something that pulls me to the radio station every morning. Such is my love for Radio that I would like to reborn as a Radio Jockey. Happy World Radio Day to each listener of mine, because they tune in, and therefore I am.

I feel there it’s been way too long a wait for Radio to be able to broadcast news. That is something that each radio station and each radio jockey has been praying for and I hope that happens soon.

RJ Jassi

The Indian Radio industry really needs to experiment from having documentaries to musical dramas on radio.

There is no purpose of Radio if you are not there. You are the one who makes the sure radio thrive and medium gets even better over a period of time. On World Radio Day, I want to tell my listeners how important is each listener for us. It is because of you we exist. Please continue to place your trust in radio as it is a very credible and meaningful medium in times of sensational and fake news.

We need to move with changing times. We need to evolve in terms of new pattern, new kinds of radio and new content without fear of failing. The Indian Radio industry really needs to experiment from having documentaries to musical dramas on radio.

RJ Puneet

We as Rj’s should be allowed to give our political views openly.

If I am your Heart You are my Heartbeat...!! Main aapki Awaz hoon aur wohi meri Pehchan hai.!!Aapne Humein Banaya hai...Aapki Vajah se Hum Hain.Yadi aap hain toh hum Hain aur aap nahi toh hum kuch nahi...!! So Keep Loving and Listening..!!

We as Rj’s should be allowed to give our political views openly. We can have a political debate show as well, the way news channels have. We should tell stories in bolder way stories are being told in web series these days.

RJ Rafat

I think Radio to be involved more and more in a social cause, we should get more freedom to give our views on each and everything.

Keep loving, blessing and supporting because it's you and only you for whom I open my heart on the mic. Your calls, what’s app messages, comment on my post and your crazy things motivate me each and every day.

I think Radio to be involved more and more in a social cause, we should get more freedom to give our views on each and everything whether it's religious or political. We should have dedicated show for news.

RJ Shiv

Radio needs to become more bold about political things as our youth is becoming more politically conscious day by day.

Radio is like salt you cannot imagine food without salt, and you cannot imagine this tough tensed life without radio, the best passive medium of music and infotainment, connecting to your lives on everyday basis with RJs, and I’m proud to be a part of this fraternity, always at your service, just tune into 92.7 BIG FM, and all your negativity and sadness will be gone.

Radio needs to become more bold about political things as our youth is becoming more politically conscious day by day, and usually point of discussions are some of the political and national issues, Someday I wish to start an ear-grabbing concept of sensible debates between political candidates just like some other countries, and I am sure that with the right amount of liberty, we can make proper information and entertainment out of such debates, we obviously need to keep our focus on humor, coz that is what mass prefers most, but with the right integration with relevant content just like the above example.

RJ Deepika

I think the radio industry needs to believe in new talent and especially talent from smaller cities.

You guys are the reason I get up every day and stay motivated. You make us happy whenever you give a call or drop in a text. And our effort is to reflect back the same happiness on to you. We live in times where happiness is scarce so be kind to one another. Also, as the theme of World radio day, this year suggests, ‘Radio is you’, so always raise your voice against the wrong.

I think the radio industry needs to believe in new talent and especially talent from smaller cities. Brands need to get out of their comfort zone and be ready to experiment with new people and new ideas. As the trend of Youtubers and stand-up comedians is growing in India, we need to UP our game.

RJ Kashik

I think we as RJ’s need more freedom of speech, we should be allowed to speak freely without any barriers.

Radio is just like your life ( me and u = we), through radio we connect with each other , we make some strong bonds , we express our voice through it, we change perspectives and last but not the least radio is my passion mike is my love and I feel overwhelmed when I see We travel this journey every single day.

I think we as RJ’s need more freedom of speech, we should be allowed to speak freely without any barriers. With digitization, no doubt radio should also be digitized but the focus should be more on the on-air product and always remember it’s always about quality and not about quantity.

RJ Megha

On entertainment purposes 'radio' as a medium tends to become harsh and judgemental.

Radio is one such medium which has a fascinating surprise element. You know which song is next in your playlist elsewhere or you choose your song on other mediums but on the radio, the unpredictable favorite song always brings a smile. Radio has always added to flavor to my life and I promise to do the same for you.

One thing that I would like to change is, on entertainment purposes 'radio' as a medium tends to become harsh and judgemental. I feel its radio's responsibility too as it is highly impactful so hitting below the belt needs to be controlled.