RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Feb 2019
radio
News
Radio industry needs to get out of its comfort zone, needs to get experimental: RJ Kartik on World Radio Day 2019
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
RJ Kartik | New Delhi | radio | MY FM | The Radio Festival | World Radio Day |

MUMBAI: My FM Jaipur’s most popular RJ Kartik who is also the second most followed RJ on social media has spoken his heart out as always on World Radio Day.

He has a message to all his listeners, “Kar ke kuch dikhao aisa ki duniya karna chahe aapke jaisa. Fans are like my family only and radio is a beautiful medium, it’s a happy medium keep enjoying it,” says RJ Kartik.

He further added, “People had said that due to the digital medium phase of people listening to radio might fade away, but that’s not true, radio is still there.”

On being asked, what according to him needs to be changed in the radio industry, “Radio needs to get out of its comfort zone, needs to get experimental. Radio Industry has these monotonous thoughts, for everything you have an audience you need to build an audience for that.

While RJ Kartik shared perks of story telling at an interactive session at the recently held The Radio Festival which is happening on the 13 February at New Delhi. He will engage in an interesting story telling panel discussion.

Also Read: I will talk about my journey, how I became a popular RJ at The Radio Festival: RJ Kartik, MY FM

Well, today marks a big day, we at Radioandmusic wishes you a very Happy World Radio Day.

related stories
private fm stations  |  13 Feb 2019

The Biggest Stage for Independent Music is back with a bang - The 6th Edition of 'Radio City Freedom Awards powered by Skoda'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network is all set to look out for the finest independent music talent with the launch of the 6th edition of ‘Radio City Freedom Awards’ (RCFA 6.0), powered by Skoda with 6 gigs across seven cities and one grand finale.

private fm stations  |  12 Feb 2019

I will talk about my journey, how I became a popular RJ at The Radio Festival: RJ Kartik, MY FM

MUMBAI: On World Radio Day, which falls on 13 February i.e. tomorrow, The Radio Festival will put forth a fabulous radio get-together.  Organized by Radio Mewat founder Archana Kapoor, it is the second year of the fest, which has more in store.

private fm stations  |  11 Feb 2019

92.7 BIG FM comes with a new tagline 'Yochaneyaake Change Ok', launches new show 'Full Time Pass' with famed RJ Pradeepaa

MUMBAI: It is known that one of India’s largest radio networks, BIG FM recently underwent a complete revamp and intends to be a thought inspirer and an agent for positive change.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group