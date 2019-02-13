Radio industry needs to get out of its comfort zone, needs to get experimental: RJ Kartik on World Radio Day 2019

MUMBAI: My FM Jaipur’s most popular RJ Kartik who is also the second most followed RJ on social media has spoken his heart out as always on World Radio Day.

He has a message to all his listeners, “Kar ke kuch dikhao aisa ki duniya karna chahe aapke jaisa. Fans are like my family only and radio is a beautiful medium, it’s a happy medium keep enjoying it,” says RJ Kartik.

He further added, “People had said that due to the digital medium phase of people listening to radio might fade away, but that’s not true, radio is still there.”

On being asked, what according to him needs to be changed in the radio industry, “Radio needs to get out of its comfort zone, needs to get experimental. Radio Industry has these monotonous thoughts, for everything you have an audience you need to build an audience for that.

While RJ Kartik shared perks of story telling at an interactive session at the recently held The Radio Festival which is happening on the 13 February at New Delhi. He will engage in an interesting story telling panel discussion.

Well, today marks a big day, we at Radioandmusic wishes you a very Happy World Radio Day.