The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the larger than life Fast & Furious franchise is going to treat their fans with its very first podcast series, starting from April 30th. Audiences across the globe are in love with the saga and what’s better than a podcast on one of the most popular action films in recent history as you get your daily dose of entertainment indoors. NBCUniversal has partnered with Entertainment Weekly, a US based magazine to launch the podcast that will have 9 parts to it considering the movie Fast & Furious 9 is all set to release.

Entertainment Weekly has announced that the upcoming sixth season of their popular BINGE Podcast series will focus on Universal Pictures’ beloved Fast & Furious film franchise, which has earned more than $5 billion worldwide. With the movie’s release being a few months away, we just can’t wait for the podcast to give us the adrenaline rush we were long waiting for.

The upcoming season of EW’s BINGE will take fans through all of the previous Fast films and the upcoming ninth chapter, Fast & Furious 9, in a nine-week series featuring conversations with the stars who brought those movies to life. The first episode of the series will be launched on April 30th featuring none other than Vin Diesel, followed by a new episode every Friday. Each episode will have key cast and crew members in an exclusive interview sharing insights and talking about their journey with the Fast & Furious franchise. The podcast teaser was launched recently with the episodes being available on all major podcast platforms globally.

Hosted by EW Social Media Director Chanelle Johnson and EW Associate Editor Derek Lawrence, the series gives fans an in-depth look at the making of the ride-or-die franchise through exclusive interviews with the whole Fast family — from director Justin Lin to stars Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Dominic Toretto himself, Vin Diesel.

The trailer for the podcast is available on https://youtu.be/coKRLUybffs

We can’t wait to experience the first ever Podcast of this universally acclaimed team, stay tuned.