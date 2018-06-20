BookMyShow forays into international event ticketing with Tony Award winner The King and I

MUMBAI: BookMyShow today announced its entry into ticketing for events being held outside of India with multi Tony-award winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I. After successfully donning the producer’s hat for Disney’s Aladdin, the Broadway-style musical in India, BookMyShow is also co-producer of this critically acclaimed musical marking its entry into London’s West End this summer.

Category leader BookMyShow, which has transformed itself from a pure online ticketing player to be India’s biggest go to destination for entertainment, continues to innovate and venture into new verticals to grow the market as well as increase its share in the entertainment value chain. Its association with Trafalgar Entertainment Group will not only allow thousands of Indian tourists looking to travel to UK/Europe this summer to add The King and I to their itineraries and book their tickets for this masterpiece in advance on BookMyShow but will also ensure a lot of their productions eventually travel to the sub-continent to reach a larger base of its consumers here.

“Millions of Indian tourists travel abroad each year and many of them are increasingly traveling to satiate their appetite for international entertainment, be it watching their favourite artist live, supporting their football team or to grab a bit of world class theatre. This is where we sensed an opportunity in fulfilling the need of our audiences that travel or who will travel should the entertainment be a draw. Our customers in India will now be able to get their tickets seamlessly for some of the biggest international events happening around the world be it live concerts, theatre or even sport. We are delighted to mark our entry into this new segment with the sale of tickets of our very own co-production of The King and I, one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works that the Trafalgar Entertainment Group is producing”, said Albert Almeida, COO-Non Movies, BookMyShow.

Commenting on being a co-producer for this show, Albert Almeida added, “BookMyShow has been working with partners across the world to bring some of the best entertainment experiences to India. While we are looking to bring this majestic production to our country in the near future, as co-producers we are also keen to work with leading production houses such as Trafalgar Entertainment to adopt some of their best practices to ensure our audiences here get the same world class experience that they would at Broadway or the West End.”

Sir Howard Panter, Joint CEO and Creative Director, Trafalgar Entertainment Group said, "We are delighted to partner on the launch of BookMyShow’s first international production to the people of India with this magnificent production of The King And I this summer at the London Palladium. We look forward to opening the doors of this iconic venue to all who are visiting the UK this year."