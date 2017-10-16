Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new show premieres and specially curated festive playlists. ‘Vh1 Fireworks Diwali Special’ will be playing the best songs to set the mood right on 19, 20 and 21 October 2017 leaving no reason to celebrate behind. Vh1 will also celebrate Halloween with some spooky music videos on 31 October 2017 with Vh1 Trick or Treat. To add to the extravaganza, the channel gears up for the Television Premiere of Vidiots and Vh1 Box Set. While Vidiots will uplift traditional music video experience with a pair of comedians commenting on popular music videos, Vh1 Box Set will feature songs of the most trending artists. With the new shows making their debut, viewer’s favourite X Factor Season 14 will continue to entertain the audience every Monday and Tuesday, this October.

This Diwali, Vh1 ensures wholesome entertainment each day of this great festival. The channel will air a special segment Vh1 Fireworks from 19 October to 21 October. The Diwali day will be lightened up with Vh1 Fireworks. Light it up with a playlist that celebrates this festival of lights and that’ll make sure there’s never a dull moment in the party. Followed by Vh1 Fireworks with the top 20 highest paid entertainers on 20 October , playing groovy tunes of musicians who have made it to the list of highest paid entertainers this year. The final day will feature Vh1 Fireworks which will include a Gold Class, a curated playlist featuring artists whose albums have made the cut and achieved gold, platinum and multi platinum status.

Excited about the special festive line up for October, Viacom 18 VP and programming head English Entertainment Cluster Hashim D’Souza shares, “Vh1 has always been at the top of the game when it comes to bringing the best international entertainment to India. Bringing an array of shows on all the special days this October, Vh1 wishes all its viewers a very prosperous Diwali and happy Halloween, full of music and entertainment. We are also thrilled about the two new show premieres this month in addition to the current blockbuster shows.”

To add more to the musical festivities, Vh1 will celebrate Halloween, playing spooky, spine chilling music videos with Vh1 Trick or Treat on 31 October 2017.

Vh1 is revved up to premiere Vidiots season one for the first time on Indian television, a new series that will elevate the traditional music video experience. Vidiots, which premieres on 9 October 2017, will feature pairs of comedians watching and commenting on some of today’s hottest music videos. To amplify the experience, October also premiers Vh1 Box Set, a box set curated with songs from not just one but all the trending, popular artists.

In addition to all the special line ups and exhilarating show premieres, Vh1 will also continue to air the popular choice X Factor Season 14 every Monday and Tuesday. With Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh looking for the next big thing, the show is a treat for all the music lovers.

With a diverse line up of shows, the channel continues to offer an experience to its viewers that affirms its position as India’s go to destination for all things music, entertainment, and pop culture.