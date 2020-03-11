RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Mar 2020
music
News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | 9XM | Clyde D'Souza | Bollywood | music |

What makes a party successful and unforgettable? Chartbuster Bollywood songs perfectly curated with a whole new audio-visual experience that will make people hit the dance floor!

This is the exact experience that 9XM House Of Dance will offer the viewers. The ultimate Bollywood dance music show is back with a bang! For the second season of 9XM House of

Dance, 9XM has collaborated with India’s first film actor turned DJ – Shilpi Sharma. This hour-long music block of Bollywood Mash-ups will be aired on 9XM, every Saturday at 6 pm.

Commenting on the initiative, Clyde D’souza Head of Programming 9XM &amp; 9XO said, “Remix of Bollywood songs is the flavor of the season. Electronic music as a genre is changing the landscape of Bollywood film music. Music enthusiasts love mash-ups as much as they love the originals and Bollywood songs breathe life into a party. Keeping in mind the music consumption

trends, we have launched the second season of 9XM House of Dance. For the new season, we are pleased to collaborate with the super talented DJ Shilpi Sharma. 9XM House of Dance with never-before-seen sound and visual experience and super-hit Bollywood tracks spun by DJ Shilpi Sharma will definitely resonate with the viewers.”

Shilpi Sharma is India’s first actor turned DJ who has an impressive repertoire of mash-ups of Bollywood songs. The award-winning DJ is known for the remix of Baby Doll song which received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Speaking on the collaboration, DJ Shilpi Sharma said, “It feels great to be back and collaborating with 9XM again, but this time for a show called 9XM House of Dance. I am thrilled and super excited to showcase my playlist of hit mash-up songs exclusively crafted for 9XM viewers. These remixes will consist of Bollywood chartbusters that will make you swing and groove. 9XM House of Dance will definitely up the entertainment quotient on weekends for the viewers.

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 Mar 2020

BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the rest for its bold and unique initiatives, is all geared up to bring out the best of Kannadigas via its latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadiga with RJ Rashmi’.

music services  |  06 Mar 2020

Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings. For the past three years, Pex has provided copyright search and content management tools to the largest rights holders in the music and film industries.

private fm stations  |  02 Mar 2020

Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the city, recently concluded its popular campaign ‘BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar Season 2’ on a rousing note.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group