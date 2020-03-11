9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable? Chartbuster Bollywood songs perfectly curated with a whole new audio-visual experience that will make people hit the dance floor!

This is the exact experience that 9XM House Of Dance will offer the viewers. The ultimate Bollywood dance music show is back with a bang! For the second season of 9XM House of

Dance, 9XM has collaborated with India’s first film actor turned DJ – Shilpi Sharma. This hour-long music block of Bollywood Mash-ups will be aired on 9XM, every Saturday at 6 pm.

Commenting on the initiative, Clyde D’souza Head of Programming 9XM & 9XO said, “Remix of Bollywood songs is the flavor of the season. Electronic music as a genre is changing the landscape of Bollywood film music. Music enthusiasts love mash-ups as much as they love the originals and Bollywood songs breathe life into a party. Keeping in mind the music consumption

trends, we have launched the second season of 9XM House of Dance. For the new season, we are pleased to collaborate with the super talented DJ Shilpi Sharma. 9XM House of Dance with never-before-seen sound and visual experience and super-hit Bollywood tracks spun by DJ Shilpi Sharma will definitely resonate with the viewers.”

Shilpi Sharma is India’s first actor turned DJ who has an impressive repertoire of mash-ups of Bollywood songs. The award-winning DJ is known for the remix of Baby Doll song which received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Speaking on the collaboration, DJ Shilpi Sharma said, “It feels great to be back and collaborating with 9XM again, but this time for a show called 9XM House of Dance. I am thrilled and super excited to showcase my playlist of hit mash-up songs exclusively crafted for 9XM viewers. These remixes will consist of Bollywood chartbusters that will make you swing and groove. 9XM House of Dance will definitely up the entertainment quotient on weekends for the viewers.