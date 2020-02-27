RadioandMusic
RNM
| 28 Feb 2020
music
News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | 9XM | Salim-Sulaiman | Army Investiture Ceremony | music |

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the cultural evening of the Army Investiture Ceremony 2020 of the Southern Command. 9XM collaborated with music composer Pritam to curate and put together a fantabulous show called ‘9XM On Stage with Pritam’. The stage was set and the music truly took over. The effervescent and charming Manish Batavia hosted '9XM On Stage with Pritam’ at the NCPA on Wednesday!

Commenting on the initiative, super host Manish Batavia said, “It was an absolute honour for me to anchor '9XM On Stage' for the second consecutive year, this time it was with ace music composer Pritam Da and his group of super talented singers who put on a stupendous show for the Indian Army! I feel extremely proud and honoured to have anchored this event for 9XM channel where I also regularly host Bollywood and OTT entertainment content through the year. Last year I hosted ‘9XM On Stage’ with  the amazing duo Salim-Sulaiman who entertained over three & half thousand people all of whom belong to the Indian Armed Forces! This time we had Pritam da regale us all! It was our humble ode to the Indian Army for all that they do for our country. An absolute honour for me as well to be hosting such a prestigious event! I could see our Army officers letting their hair down and swinging along to Pritam Da's chartbusters! It was heartening to see them enjoy that mega performance! It truly was a super show - 9XM style, ekdum Haq Se!”

This was a unique event done with a lot of panache! Manish Batavia being the quintessential charmer that he has ensured the audience had a lovely time with his wit and humour! '9XM On Stage with Pritam’ will be aired on 9XM soon.

related stories
music services  |  27 Feb 2020

Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learnings and milestones, as India discovered and listened to audio content.

private fm stations  |  21 Feb 2020

The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transformation (SMART) in collaboration with UNESCO had a bouquet of interesting panels on poetry, podcast, music and storytelling.

music services  |  21 Feb 2020

Spotify introduces a new feature

MUMBAI: Spotify allows you to read lyrics and sing along. This new feature has been introduced to make the use of Spotify easier and comfortable without taking the trouble of googling the lyric, more like karaoke but without any vocals.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group