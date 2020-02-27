Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the cultural evening of the Army Investiture Ceremony 2020 of the Southern Command. 9XM collaborated with music composer Pritam to curate and put together a fantabulous show called ‘9XM On Stage with Pritam’. The stage was set and the music truly took over. The effervescent and charming Manish Batavia hosted '9XM On Stage with Pritam’ at the NCPA on Wednesday!

Commenting on the initiative, super host Manish Batavia said, “It was an absolute honour for me to anchor '9XM On Stage' for the second consecutive year, this time it was with ace music composer Pritam Da and his group of super talented singers who put on a stupendous show for the Indian Army! I feel extremely proud and honoured to have anchored this event for 9XM channel where I also regularly host Bollywood and OTT entertainment content through the year. Last year I hosted ‘9XM On Stage’ with the amazing duo Salim-Sulaiman who entertained over three & half thousand people all of whom belong to the Indian Armed Forces! This time we had Pritam da regale us all! It was our humble ode to the Indian Army for all that they do for our country. An absolute honour for me as well to be hosting such a prestigious event! I could see our Army officers letting their hair down and swinging along to Pritam Da's chartbusters! It was heartening to see them enjoy that mega performance! It truly was a super show - 9XM style, ekdum Haq Se!”

This was a unique event done with a lot of panache! Manish Batavia being the quintessential charmer that he has ensured the audience had a lovely time with his wit and humour! '9XM On Stage with Pritam’ will be aired on 9XM soon.