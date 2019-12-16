RadioandMusic
Songdew TV launches new series 'Songdew Unplugged'
MUMBAI: Songdew TV is one of its kind 24 *7 TV Channel which is focussed on giving a platform to musicians/bands / artists to take their music to millions of enthusiastic music listeners.  Keeping its promise of providing Pure Uncorrupted Music to its viewers, Songdew announced the launch of a new series Songdew Unplugged.

The series showcases some of the best emerging music talent/singers in the country singing their popular numbers in acoustic set up providing their music in the purest form to their fans.

Some of the artists featuring in the city include Raman Negi ( The Local Train ), Salman Khan Niazi ( Astitva )  Aditya Jassi ( The Unplugged Project ), Gaurav Kadu ( Fiddlecraft ), Pragnya Wakhlu, Sudheer Rikhari ( The Susmit Sen Chronicles ).

“I am super stoked to be a part of the show. Songdew Unplugged is a great format which allows you to present a completely different variation of your composition which is exciting and challenging at the same time.” says Aditya Jassi from The Unplugged Project. “I am glad that finally there is a platform like Songdew TV which is pushing independent music forward in India,” he says.

Commenting on the launch of new series, Sunil Khanna founder of Songdew TV said, “In a short span of time Songdew TV has emerged as the largest platform for indie musicians giving them an opportunity to showcase their outstanding work to millions of music lovers. Songdew Unplugged is meant to provide music lovers opportunity to enjoy the magic of the voices of their favorite artists in an engaging format”

Songdew TV is a 24*7 TV service launched by Songdew.com, the largest music platform for indie artists. Since it launch the distribution of Songdew TV is growing at an accelerated pace. As of now, it reaches 50 Million households through D2H, In Cable, GTPL- Hathways and Yupp TV.  The Channel is language and genre-agnostic and showcases Pure Uncorrupted Music.

