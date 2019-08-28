Exclusive: 9X Jhakaas to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of on-air, digital initiatives

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas is all geared up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of special on-air and digital initiatives.

The channel, for the first time, will stream Lalbaughchya Rajachi Aarti ‘live’ across its Facebook and YouTube handles, from 2 September onwards. Ganesh devotees can get their Lalbaugcha Rajacha darshan on the go, every day, at 12 noon and 8 pm.

The channel has also created a special animated music video titled, Bappa Re featuring the network’s characters celebrating this auspicious festival. The video stars Bade-Chote, Ullu Da Pattha, Halkat Sawaal, OBot, Chochya, and SpotboyE. The same will be aired across the digital handles of the channel, throughout the festival.

Further, ‘Jhakaas Bappa’ - a contest created to engage with the social media communities of 9X Jhakaas, calls for pictures of Ganesh idols, seated at home or mandals. The best decorated Ganpati pictures will be featured on 9X Jhakaas’ social media handles daily during the grand festival.

Besides, 9X Jhakaas Maha Ganpati special on-air initiatives will include latest Ganpati special songs in the ‘Bhaktinaad Music Band’ and the (deferred live) airing of ‘Lalbaugcha Rajachi Aarti’, daily at 7 am, 3 pm and 7 pm.

Come and be part of the celebrations this Ganesh Chaturthi with 9X Jhakaas.