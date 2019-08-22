RadioandMusic
B4U's hat-trick! B4U Music rated number one alongside newly launched channels
MUMBAI: B4U Music has led the category in the past four-week average as the number one music channel in the genre. This week, too, B4U Music has won the audiences hearts with its offering and has conquered the top spot as per BARC Week 32. The channel is joined at the top spot by the two newly launched channels of the B4U franchise, which are namely B4U Kadak and B4U Bhojpuri.

Bhojpuri Movie Channels

Impressions in Millions (week 32, 2019)

B4U Music

50

9XM

46

Mastiii

35

MTV Beats

34

Sony MIX

31

9X Jalwa

25

*Source: BARC Week 32 (2019): Impressions in millions in HSM (U+R) on NCCS 2+

 B4U Music, the flagship channel of B4U Network which has entertained audiences with Bollywood Music Content for the last 20 years, still rules the hearts of the Hindi speaking masses. B4U Music through its melodious content from 90’s, 2000’s and contemporary mix of songs appeals to the young generation of both urban and rural audiences which has become loyal to the channel because of its right pick and programming.

Popularly known for its Bollywood Music and Movie channels, B4U Network launched B4U Kadak as its premium offering in the Hindi movie genre and B4U Bhojpuri in the Bhojpuri movie genre. Considering that B4U Kadak and B4U Bhojpuri were launched in May this year, the achievement becomes even more significant.

