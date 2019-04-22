RadioandMusic
9X Media and Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil announce 'Sur Se Shine Tak'
Tags:
MUMBAI: 9X Media has partnered with Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil to launch Sur Se Shine Tak, a music talent platform that gives five singers in India an opportunity to invest in their talent and showcase it at a national scale. Launched earlier this year, across www.surseshinetak.com and on 9X Media’s music channels - 9XM, 9X Jalwa and 9X Tashan, this initiative garnered an overwhelming response with over 3000+ entries across 100+ cities in India.

Parachute Advansed Jasmine Sur Se Shine Tak is a unique initiative where the focus is not only on discovering the best of talent but also giving them an opportunity to be mentored by popular Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal and then offering them a platform to showcase their work at a much bigger scale. Five winners were selected based on their singing talent who then worked with their mentor to produce five outstanding tracks and a music video. This music video would be released nationally through 9X media on TV and online. This year’s winners include Shivani Singh from Ludhiana; Brijesh Sarin from Ahmedabad; Susmita Yadav from Mumbai; Ankisha Srivastava from Gorakhpur, UP and Qassam Hussain from Kashmir.

 Speaking about the association 9X Media Pvt Ltd Chief Revenue Officer Pawan Jailkhani said, “We are delighted to partner with Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil, an iconic brand, to announce this year’s Sur Se Shine Tak winners and work with them to launch their music video. This is a  unique initiative which gives passionate and talented artists an opportunity to shine through their music and jumpstart their musical career. The response for entries has been fantastic and I am confident the show, capturing the journey of these five winners, will resonate with our viewers.”

Parachute Advansed Jasmine Sur Se Shine Tak is conceived and conceptualised by 9X Media’s Audience Brand Connect (ABC) division which helps brands to create Intellectual properties and narrate their brand stories beyond the 30-second ad format.

Sur Se Shine Tak is promoted across all the digital and social media platforms of 9X Media’s channels and also on air on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and 9X Tashan. The journeys of these singers along with their mentorship sessions with Palak Muchhal can be viewed on the channel’s social media platforms as well.

