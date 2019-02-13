9X Jalwa launches Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Bollywood hits music channel by 9X Media, has created Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE, a unique property that showcases the songs of Bollywood stars from past to present. Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE will feature stars such as Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Akshay Kumar,

Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many more through ten years.

Commenting on the initiative, 9X Jalwa Programming Head Abbas Syed said, “The #10YearChallenge has gone so viral on social media, it even became a meme. Celebrities, musicians started using the hashtag to show the changes they have gone through in past 10years. Since Jalwa’s vast, music library is uniquely curated and its music blocks created around Bollywood stars and their super hit tracks, we thought of creating the Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE. This unique music property captures the journey of Bollywood stars through their songs across a decade. We are confident that

9X Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE will resonate with the music lovers and Bollywood fans across all age groups.”

Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE is promoted across social media and digital platforms of 9X Jalwa.

So stay tuned to 9X Jalwa and watch songs of your favorite Bollywood stars from different eras.