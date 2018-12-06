MTV Beats turns two and here's why you should celebrate

MUMBAI: While we are a few days away from the New Year, celebrations have come in early for MTV Beats, India’s fastest growing Hindi music channel. As the channel turns two this December, MTV Beats promises #2MuchFun with doses of Entertainment, best of music and the biggest of celebrities all at once. With its most interesting shows and thematic playlists, here are five reasons why MTV should be your one-stop destination, this month.

Tohfa Tohfa Tohfa Laya, laya, laya! Watch and Win Contest

Birthdays aren’t complete without surprise gifts and MTV Beats has loads of them on offer. The channel will have 31 contests for 31 days from 6am and 6pm to test your filmy gyaan! The audience will stand a chance to win an exciting range of prizes everyday of the month. So whether it’s a Karaoke Saturday or Musical Monday, gifts are galore on MTV Beats.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? Unfold the secret side of your favourite artists with Akasa Singh

Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sukhwinder Singh, Papon, Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Benny Dayal, could it get any better? Get to know your favourite artists differently only on Secret Side on MTV Beats. Host Akasa Singh shares hidden talents and alternate passions of musicians we love the most along with games to add #2MuchFun

Twinkle Twinkle All Stars in Baba Ki Chowki

Dr. Sanket Bhosle’s Baba ki Chowki will gleam with the Bollywood stars, who are ready to make your December a festive one. After faces like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, get ready for funnier and crazier conversations with the cast of the upcoming blockbuster Simmba. Stay tuned to find out what’s next for an action packed month ahead on MTV Beats

Meri Marzi - Groove to the Finest Beats of Your Choice!

India’s first live request show – Mera Wala Song has received tons of praise since its launch. Romantic, slow or peppy, pick the theme, dedicate a special song for your loved ones and groove to the tunes of your favourite artist, all of this month.

Where’s the Party Tonight? – Only on MTV Beats

And, there is more to the celebrations. Get ready to welcome 2019 in a dhamakedaar style with the Mera Wala Countdown on 31st December with some of the best songs of 2018! Put up your dancing shoes and groove to the best of the Bollywood and make your New Year’s Eve a memorable one!

Well, with so much entertainment in the store, MTV Beats has indeed gifted their viewers the perfect birthday party for them to hop on to daily.