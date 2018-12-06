RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Dec 2018
music
News
MTV Beats turns two and here's why you should celebrate
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | MTV Beats | Bollywood | New Year | Salman Khan | Ranbir Kapoor | Alia Bhatt | Varun Dhawan | Katrina Kaif | MTV | Mika Singh | Kanika Kapoor | Sukhwinder Singh | Papon | Sonu Nigam | Benny Dayal |

MUMBAI: While we are a few days away from the New Year, celebrations have come in early for MTV Beats, India’s fastest growing Hindi music channel. As the channel turns two this December, MTV Beats promises #2MuchFun with doses of Entertainment, best of music and the biggest of celebrities all at once. With its most interesting shows and thematic playlists, here are five reasons why MTV should be your one-stop destination, this month.

Tohfa Tohfa Tohfa Laya, laya, laya! Watch and Win Contest

Birthdays aren’t complete without surprise gifts and MTV Beats has loads of them on offer. The channel will have 31 contests for 31 days from 6am and 6pm to test your filmy gyaan! The audience will stand a chance to win an exciting range of prizes everyday of the month. So whether it’s a Karaoke Saturday or Musical Monday, gifts are galore on MTV Beats.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? Unfold the secret side of your favourite artists with Akasa Singh

Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sukhwinder Singh, Papon, Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Benny Dayal, could it get any better? Get to know your favourite artists differently only on Secret Side on MTV Beats. Host Akasa Singh shares hidden talents and alternate passions of musicians we love the most along with games to add #2MuchFun

Twinkle Twinkle All Stars in Baba Ki Chowki

Dr. Sanket Bhosle’s Baba ki Chowki will gleam with the Bollywood stars, who are ready to make your December a festive one. After faces like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, get ready for funnier and crazier conversations with the cast of the upcoming blockbuster Simmba. Stay tuned to find out what’s next for an action packed month ahead on MTV Beats

Meri Marzi - Groove to the Finest Beats of Your Choice!

India’s first live request show – Mera Wala Song has received tons of praise since its launch. Romantic, slow or peppy, pick the theme, dedicate a special song for your loved ones and groove to the tunes of your favourite artist, all of this month.

Where’s the Party Tonight? – Only on MTV Beats

And, there is more to the celebrations. Get ready to welcome 2019 in a dhamakedaar style with the Mera Wala Countdown on 31st December with some of the best songs of 2018! Put up your dancing shoes and groove to the best of the Bollywood and make your New Year’s Eve a memorable one!

Well, with so much entertainment in the store, MTV Beats has indeed gifted their viewers the perfect birthday party for them to hop on to daily.

related stories
platforms  |  06 Dec 2018

Eros Now to invest $70 mn in original content

MUMBAI:  Indian OTT service Eros Now will invest $70 million in original content and roll out 100 new Originals.

publishing  |  05 Dec 2018

JetSynthesys' Music Boutique new single 'Dhadkane' by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan features the beautiful city of Los Angeles

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique, today, launched its all-new music video with music veteran Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

live  |  05 Dec 2018

Sunburn 2018 will have surprises says CEO Karan Singh

MUMBAI: Away from the beaches and with a theme of ‘welcome to paradise’, Sunburn 2018 is all geared to kickstart its twelfth edition at Pune beginning 29-31 December 2018.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group