The biggest music extravaganza of India, Vh1 Supersonic to unleash its magic this February

MUMBAI: Musically diverse, ambiently extravagant and spiritually free – welcome to the world of Vh1 Supersonic, a melting pot of diversity, an escape that lets you unwind amidst world-class music.

The sixth edition of Budweiser Presents Vh1 Supersonic powered by American Tourister and FastTrack is ready to whip up a storm with its eclectic mix of the gods of music who will descend on 16 and 17 February 2019 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, to ramp-up your senses and give you an exhilarating experience.

To set the stage ablaze will be India’s hot favourites – the cross cultural demi god of Live Electronica, Bonobo, and the masked-magician of EDM and heartthrob of the #mellogang, Marshmello. While the 2018 Grammy nominated Bonobo promises to swoon the crowd with his perfect blend of digital and instrumentation and beat-driven dance music, American Music Awards’ favorite EDM artist winner, Marshmello will take you on a joyride with his mindboggling captivating sets.

Commenting on the announcement, Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head, Integrated Network Solutions and Consumer Products, said, “Vh1 Supersonic has become the annual music pilgrimage for thousands of music fans from across the country and it delights us immensely to evoke the emotion of #Betherebefree for our fans with this marquee music extravaganza. I am immensely proud and grateful for the continued faith placed in us by our partners Budweiser, Fastrack and absolutely delighted that American Tourister has joined the family too. The love and encouragement we receive from our fan base has not only put us firmly on the top spot over the last 2 years but also inspires us to keep going one step better each time. Personally, can’t wait to see Bonobo playing Live and the absolute mega Marshmello.”

Excited about the announcement, Kartikeya Sharma, Budweiser Vice President Marketing, South Asia said, “We have had a very strong partnership with Vh1 Supersonic, over the last 3 seasons. It’s a festival that has grown from being a music platform to one where culture is created & shaped & the consumers they attract is a testament to this evolution. We’re excited to continue and grow this partnership with the introduction of immersive experiences like the BudX stage & the Bud beer garden & are confident that Vh1 Supersonic is the perfect platform for us to connect with India’s youth and deliver world class experiences.”

The festival curator of Vh1 Supersonic, Nikhil Chinapa said, “We're covering an incredible amount of musical ground with the artists we've invited to our sixth edition. From festival-favourite Marshmello - who's globally had the most incredible year in 2018, to our piece-de-resistance - Bonobo performing LIVE with an enormous eight-piece ensemble. Lending more firepower to our burgeoning techno scene, the global behemoths of the genre - Awakenings - return to the festival for their fourth year too. Vh1 Supersonic continues to push the boundaries of the ever-expanding soundscape and the team and I couldn't be prouder of the diverse line-up of artists we've put together for 2019! Cubicolor LIVE with their entire band and Tropkillaz – both will make debut appearances in India at our festival in this edition.”

Over the years, Vh1 Supersonic has blown up in popularity. It’s a celebration that gives you space to shine your own individuality and express your true self. This extravagant affair is not only the mecca of great music but also an experiential zone packed with vivid elements like flea market, immersive art, after-parties and many more amidst a magnificent well-organized setting. The music aficionados will be in for a treat as the festival promises to be a haven of pop art and quirky backdrop taking them to an imaginary world.

Abreast with the current times and as evolved as its audiences – musically and otherwise, Vh1 Supersonic is the most inclusive, progressive and musically diverse festival in India. True to the soul, the festival is a celebration of the infinity within each one of us. ‘Be There Be Free’ and transport yourself to the pure and free inspired space of music.