| 29 Nov 2018
Musical Mayhem at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 exclusively on Vh1
MUMBAI: Mandela 100 marks the celebration of the former president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela’s centenary. The massive festival will not only shed light on extreme poverty but is expected to be the year’s biggest musical extravaganza. The show will witness some of the biggies of the music industry and they are none other than:

Beyoncé will rock your minds with her enchanting voice We all are fond of listening to Beyoncé at any point in a day with any mood as she knows how to set the mood right with her voice. She will be stealing the show at the festival with her music. Don’t forget to catch her performance.

Ed Sheeran will make you dance to his foot tapping music You all must have heard Shape Of You and Kiss Me on loop many times and the festival brings Ed Sheeran&#39;s live performance for all his fans. You would surely want to dance to his beats right?

Chris Martin voice will be a feast to your ears whenever we hear about him performing at an event, the only thing we want to do is to catch a glimpse of his performance. If you could not be a part of the last year’s Global Citizen Festival then be a part this time through Vh1.

JAY-Z’s rap will blow your mind, one of the most popular rappers of all time, Jay-Z special performance only makes this festival more special and musical.

Here’s a glimpse of a phenomenal act: https://we.tl/t-Tq3yYhEWct Catch the entire show exclusively on Vh1 on 3 December at 5:30 AM (IST) and repeat telecast at 9 PM (IST).

