MTV announces 'Diwali special music show' designed for pets

MUMBAI: MTV Woofer, a special music show has been designed for pets. It's an initiative for the welfare of pets to make this Diwali more comfortable for them.

The show brings together musicians Siddharth Basrur, Winit Tikoo and Sidd Coutto.

"Diwali calls for a big family gathering with each family member indulging in the joy of festivities. The only member of the family who does not share the same joy is the innocent pet. Our pets are hugely affected by noisy firecrackers and it is our responsibility to protect them from any sort of discomfort," Viacom18 Marketing Head -Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Navin Shenoy said in a statement.

"MTV is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative - 'MTV Woofer', to help this cause. Through this initiative, a talented bunch of dog-loving musicians of our country have created some soothing music exclusively for dogs. We hope our special initiative for the welfare of pets makes this Diwali more comfortable for our 'pawsome' friends," Shenoy added.

It will be aired from Tuesday to 10 November on MTV.

(Source: IANS)